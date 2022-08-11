The 2022 Asia Cup will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from August 27 to September 11, 2022. This is the 15th edition of the Asia Cup which was originally scheduled for September 2020 but due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, it was postponed to August 2022. It was to be held in Sri Lanka as confirmed by ACC in October 2021, but because of the economical and political crisis in the Island nation ACC decided that the tournament will be played in UAE. Asia Cup 2022 Full Schedule in PDF for Free Download Online: Date, Time in IST & Venue List of All Men's T20I Matches.

UAE will be hosting the event for the second consecutive time. It will be played in the T20I format for the second time since the 2016 Asia Cup which was held in Bangladesh. A total of six teams will be participating in the competition and divided into two groups - A and B, group A consists of India, Pakistan, and the winner of the qualifying tournament and Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka are part of group B. Asia Cup 2022: History and Past Winners List of the Continental Cricket Tournament Ahead of the Upcoming Edition in UAE.

When is India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 Match? Details of IND vs PAK T20 in IST

Team India will be facing Pakistan in their first match of the 2022 Asia cup on August 28, as Rohit Sharma leads the Indian squad. Both the teams will be playing against each other for the first time since their clash in the 2021 T20I World Cup, which resulted in Pakistan’s win over India by 10 wickets. This IND vs PAK match will be played in Dubai International Cricket Stadium, at 7:30 pm (IST). India Squad For Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Return; Jasprit Bumrah Out of Tournament Due to Injury.

Talking about head-to-head in the Asia Cup, India and Pakistan have played 14 matches between each other. Pakistan has managed to win five times while losing eight matches. India will be entering the competition as the major favourites and the defending champions of the Asia Cup.

