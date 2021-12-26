Australia continue to exert their dominance over England in the ongoing Ashes series as they were once again brilliant on the opening day of the third Test. The hosts at Stumps are 61/1 after dismissing the visitors for another below-par score of 185 runs. Australian bowlers, led by skipper Pat Cummins overwhelmed the English batters, who have continued to struggle on the tour. Meanwhile, here are some stat highlights from AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1. Ray Illingworth, Former England Skipper, Dies at 89.

After winning the toss, Pat Cummins put England to bat in hopes of exposing their new opening partnership and the bowlers delivered as Haseeb Hameed and Zak Crawley departed early. Joe Root offered some resistance but once Australia managed to dismiss the English skipper, it was smooth sailing for the hosts, who are once again in a strong position to emerge victorious and claim the series.

AUS vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Stat Highlights

# England batters have recorded 50 ducks in Test cricket in 2021

# England openers have been dismissed 14 times for a duck in Tests in 2021

# Joe Root scored his 53rd Test fifty

# Joe Root has scored 1680 runs in 2021, the third-most by any player in a calendar year in Tests

# Mark Wood became Scott Boland's maiden Test wicket

England are once again in a dire situation and will need their bowlers to make early inroads on the second day of the third Test. Meanwhile, Australia will hope that the batters can negotiate some early pressure and post a commanding total, propelling them closer to a win.

