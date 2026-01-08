The Ashes 2025-26 series reaches its conclusion today as Australia and England enter the fifth and final day of the Sydney Test. England will begin the day with a lead of 119 runs, having reached 302–8 at stumps on Day 4. While Australia has already retained the urn with a 3–1 series lead, the visitors are fighting for a second consecutive victory to finish the tour on a high note. Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne Engage In Heated Argument, England Captain Gives Australian Batter A 'Necksqueeze' During AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 5th Test (Watch Video).

The fourth day at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) was headlined by a maiden Test century from England’s Jacob Bethell, who remains unbeaten on 142. His defiant innings, supported by lower-order resilience, helped England overturn a massive first-innings deficit.

Australia, led by Steve Smith in the absence of the rested Pat Cummins, had previously posted a dominant 567. Travis Head was the standout with a blistering 163, while Smith himself contributed 138. For England, the bowling honours have been shared, with Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue providing critical breakthroughs throughout the match.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test Day 5 Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 5th Test Day Day 5 Date January 8, 2026 Status Australia 518/7 (124 overs); England 384 & 302/8 Venue Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Live Streaming JioHotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test 2025–26: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can continue to follow the live action as the AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 5th Test reaches its climax:

Live Streaming: Coverage is available on the JioHotstar app and website via a valid subscription.

Telecast: Star Sports Network provides the exclusive television broadcast in India with multi-language commentary. Australia Field Playing XI Without Spinner At Sydney For First Time in Tests; Captain Steve Smith Confirms Breaking 138-Year Tradition Ahead of Ashes 2025-26 5th Test Against England.

Australia secured the Ashes early in the summer with dominant victories in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide. However, Ben Stokes’ England side found their form in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG, winning by four wickets to prevent a series whitewash.

The Sydney Test also carries emotional weight as it marks the final international appearance for veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja, who confirmed his retirement from all forms of international cricket following the conclusion of this match.

