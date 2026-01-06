Australia National Cricket Team vs England National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The fourth day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is set to be a definitive one for England’s bowling unit, following a day of significant leather-hunting. After Joe Root’s first-innings heroics, the momentum has swung firmly back to Australia, who reached a commanding 518/7 at stumps on Day 3, Tuesday, January 6, 2026. With a lead of 134 runs and three wickets still in hand, the hosts are positioned to push for a result that could see them end the series with a 4-1 victory. Ashes 2025-26 5th Test: Steve Smith Scores Century, Australia Lead by 134 at Stumps on Day 3.

Smith and Head Parallel Root’s Brilliance

Day 3 was defined by the relentless batting of Travis Head and Steve Smith, who both notched exceptional centuries to dismantle England's tiring attack. Head, resuming on 91, reached his 12th Test ton early in the morning and continued to score at a rapid rate, finishing with a blistering 163 off 166 balls. His innings, which included 24 boundaries, was finally ended by the part-time spin of Jacob Bethell, who claimed his maiden Test wicket.

Following Head’s departure, Steve Smith anchored the remainder of the day with a composed and clinical 129 off 205 deliveries*. In the process, Smith moved past Jack Hobbs to become the second-highest run-scorer in Ashes history, trailing only the legendary Sir Donald Bradman. Smith’s 37th Test century ensured Australia not only erased the deficit but established a platform for a potentially match-winning lead.

England Toil Amid Dropped Chances

It was a grueling day for Ben Stokes and his bowlers, who struggled to extract consistent life from the SCG surface as the match entered its middle stages. Brydon Carse was the standout for the visitors, claiming 3/108, including the wickets of nightwatchman Michael Neser (24) and Cameron Green (37). However, England’s efforts were undermined by defensive lapses, with four catches going down throughout the day—most notably a "sitter" dropped by Will Jacks when Head was on 121.

By the close of play, all-rounder Beau Webster had joined Smith in an unbeaten 81-run stand, contributing a brisk 42* to push the total past 500. For England, the inability to find breakthroughs in the final session has left them facing a significant first-innings deficit heading into Wednesday.

AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test Day 4 Match Details

Match Australia vs England Ashes 2025-26 5th Test Day Day 4 Date January 7, 2026 Status Australia 518/7 (124 overs); England 384 Venue Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Live Streaming JioHotstar Telecast Star Sports Network

AUS vs ENG Ashes 5th Test 2025–26: How to Watch in India

Fans in India can continue to follow the live action as the Test reaches its climax:

Live Streaming: Coverage is available on the JioHotstar app and website via a valid subscription.

Telecast: Star Sports Network provides the exclusive television broadcast in India with multi-language commentary.

Expectations from Day 4: The Survival Test

Day 4 looms as a survival test for the English batters. Australia is expected to bat on briefly in the morning session to extend their lead beyond 150–175 runs before putting England back in. With the SCG pitch traditionally offering more assistance to spin as the game progresses, the lack of a specialist spinner for both sides puts immense pressure on part-time options like Will Jacks and Jacob Bethell. Ben Stokes and Marnus Labuschagne Engage In Heated Argument, England Captain Gives Australian Batter A 'Necksqueeze' During AUS vs ENG Ashes 2025-26 5th Test (Watch Video).

England's primary objective will be to bat through the majority of the day to secure a draw and avoid a 4-1 series scoreline. However, with the Australian pace trio of Starc, Neser, and Boland fresh and a lead in their pocket, the hosts will be hunting for early inroads to wrap up the series in style.

