As Virat Kohli and men are currently tied up with the T20I series against Australia, the other members of the test team have started playing the warm game against Australia A ahead of the four-match Test series which will begin on December 17, 2020. The team which is playing the warm-up game is led by Ajinkya Rahane and India A got off to a poor start losing the wickets of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. But then it was the captain of the India A side that who made a century and led the team to a total of 237 runs. Even Chesteshwar Pujara held his nerves and notched up a half-century but was dismissed soon after. India A vs Australia A Practice Match Live Scorecard: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill Out for Duck, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane Post Fifties.

The Australians came up with an unusual tactic to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara as they bowled short and Pujara got caught by the man inside the circle. James Pattinson was the one who was handling the bowling duties. Pujara returned to his batting duties after a span of nine months and during the course of his inning, he slammed five fours and no sixes. Now let's have a look at the video of Cheteshwar Pujara's dismissal below:

An unusual tactic from Australia A, but it's done the trick to get the massive wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/bz6aBDzoh4 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/N9hGteHDpB — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2020

Pujara was dismissed in the 47th over. As of now, we have Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Shami batting on the score of 108 and 0 runs respectively. The Indian team has lost eight wickets for now.

