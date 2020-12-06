India A and Australia A are contesting a three-day practice match at the Drummoyne Oval in Sydney. The IND A vs AUS A warm-up match is being played ahead of the four-match Test series, which starts on December 17. Meanwhile, India A won the toss and opt to bat. The visitors lost both the openers Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill for a duck inside three overs. Cheteshwar Pujara then tried to bail India out of trouble with 34-run stand with Hanuma Vihari and then 76-run partnership with captain Ajinkya Rahane. India vs Australia 2nd T20I 2020 Live Radio Commentary on FM Rainbow, Rajdhani, Prasar Bharti YouTube, NewsOnAIR App Online.

Pujara was however dismissed in the 47th over with India A’s total reading 116 for four. Pujara scored 54 off 140 balls as he slammed five fours. It was captain Rahane who kept the tourists going with a fine half-century. At the time of filing this report, Rahane was batting on 79 off 173 balls and India’s total read 176 for six. The right-handed batsman had hit 12 fours and a six during his stay.

For Australia A, fast bowler James Pattinson scalped three wickets while Michael Neser, Jackson Bird and Travis Head picked a wicket each. Head os captaining the Australia A side. The three-day practice game is scheduled to end on December 08. You can check the full scorecard here, along with live score updates.

