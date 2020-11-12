Young Will Pucovski and Cameron Green have been named in an extended 17-member Australia squad for the upcoming Test series against India starting December 17. Legspinner Mitchell Swepson and uncapped pace-bowling all-rounders Sean Abbott and Michael Neser have also been included in the squad and could be line for a Test debut. Wicket-keeper Tim Paine retained the captaincy while Pat Cummins was announced as the vice-captain for the Test series as Australia picked an extended squad for the four-match Test series against India. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download: Get Fixtures, Venue Details of IND vs AUS T20I, ODI & Test Series.

Pucovski, 22, earned a maiden call-up to the national team after becoming the first to score consecutive double centuries in the Australian Sheffield Shield since 1997-98. The Victoria batsman scored an unbeaten 255 against South Australia and followed it with 202 against Western Australia in his first two matches. He will be competing for an opener’s slot with Joe Burns to be the opening partner of David Warner. Burns retained his place in the squad but has endured a poor domestic season so far this year. Australia Reveal New Jersey for T20I Series Against India, Hosts Opt for Indigenous Kit (See Pic).

Both the players have also been named in Australia A squad for the two warm-up matches against India, which could ultimately decide Warner’s opening pair for the first Test at Adelaide on December 17.

Australia Test Squad for India Series

Youngsters Cameron Green and Will Pucovski are included in Australia's 17-player squad to take on India in the Vodafone Test Series! 🙌 Australia A squad + more from National Selector Trevor Hohns: https://t.co/sNmm32L2zt pic.twitter.com/BlbCOva9cB — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 12, 2020

Western all-rounder Green, who scored his career-best 197 against New South Wales, has also been named in both the squads. Green just returned from a back injury. Mitchell Swepson, the leading wicket-taker at Sheffield Shield this season with 23 wickets in three matches, will be fighting for the second spinner’s role alongside Nathan Lyon while Sean Abbott and Michael Neser have been named among the six pacers in the squad.

“It is such a positive sign for Australian cricket to have so many good young players stepping into contention for the Test and Australia A selection," National Selector Trevor Hohns was quoted as saying By ESPNcricinfo. "Two of those many standout players were, of course, Cameron Green and Will Pucovski. Their undeniable form demanded selection and we are very pleased to have these young men in the squad for what will be a tremendous Test Series against an extremely formidable opponent.

Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and James Pattinson were the regular fast bowlers named in the squad alongside Neser and Abbott both of whom scored first-class centuries this season.

Australia Test Squad: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Sean Abbott.

Australia also named a 19-member A squad for the two warm-up games against India in early December. Australia A squad consists of as many as nine regular Test players from the main squad, including captain and wicket-keeper Tim Paine.

Australia A Squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (WK), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh (subject to fitness), Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 08:59 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).