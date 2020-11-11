Following their women counterparts, Australia Men's Cricket Team will be sporting a specially-designed indigenous jersey for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India, starting from November 27. Cricket Australia unveiled the new design on Wednesday (November 1 1) which is a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women Aunty Fiona Clarke, and Courtney Hagen. The motto of the campaign is to inspire the involvement of Indigenous Australians in the gentleman's game. Earlier this year, the Australia Women cricket team also donned the indigenous jersey against England, and now the Men's cricket team is set to follow their path. India Tour of Australia 2020-21 Schedule, Free PDF Download.

As per Cricket.com.au, Clarke, a Kirrae Whurrong woman, is a direct descendent of late cricketer 'Mosquito' Couzens (known as Grongarrong), one of the Aboriginal players who travelled England in 1868 as part of the first sporting team from Australia to play overseas. The design in the New Jersey is a tribute to ancestors, past, present and future aboriginal cricketers. Cricket Australia unveiled the latest design by sharing a picture of speedster Mitchell Starc donning the new T-Shirt. In another post, CA highlighted the significance of every attribute in the T-Shirt. Rohit Sharma Added to India’s Test Squad Against Australia, Virat Kohli Granted Paternity Leave.

Cricket Australia Unveils New Jersey!!

The Australian men's team will celebrate our First Nations people this summer by wearing this incredible Indigenous playing shirt for the entirety of the #AUSvIND Dettol T20 series! 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/GmD36G8XoC — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

Starc, who displayed the first look of the jersey, said that he's excited to wear the specially-designed jersey against the Virat Kohli-led team. "The women's team have worn a similar artwork to our one, the Test team have worn the logo on our collars a few times and the WBBL teams have all got it on their guernseys this year so it's really exciting to have the chance as a men's team to wear our first Indigenous jersey," he was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

The Storytelling of 1868 Cricket Team Continues!!

Designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke & Butchulla and Gubbi Gubbi woman Courtney Hagen, the shirt continues the storytelling of the 1868 cricket team! 🙌 #NAIDOC2020 pic.twitter.com/qKRywH5XcR — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 11, 2020

Meanwhile, Australia are eyeing redemption as Virat Kohli's men humiliated them when they travelled down under the last time in 2018/19. However, the visitors will indeed face a greater challenge as Steve Smith and David Warner are set to feature in the series. Also, The Men in Blue will miss Rohit Sharma's services in ODIs and T20Is while expectant father Virat Kohli will fly back to Indian after the first Test. Hence, the home side has a great chance to get favourable results this time around.

