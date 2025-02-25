Australia national cricket team vs England national cricket team Live Score Updates: The Australia national cricket team recorded a massive win over the England national cricket team in their opening match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The side will look to follow up the win with confirming a place in the semifinal defeating their next group stage opponent – south Africa. Proteas also have won their opening match and defeating a strong Australian side will certainly uplift the team’s moral and chances in the competition. You can check the Australia National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team match scorecard, here. The high-profile AUS vs SA match will be played at Rawalpindi Stadium, and will start at 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Australia vs South Africa ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About AUS vs SA CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

Form-wise, nothing separates both these sides, Australia lost the series against Sri Lanka before the start of the Champions Trophy while the South African side struggled to mend well in the Asian conditions and lost tri-nation series involving New Zealand, Pakistan. Yet forms of their batsmen would be an encourage signs for both the teams.

Presence of experienced stars and exciting young talent in both sides make the encounter even more intriguing. Josh Inglish and Alex Carey proved their potential in the mammoth chase while Ryan Rickleton’s century was shining spot in South Africa’s rather ‘lackluster’ performance against Afghanistan. Winner of the todays match will advance to the semi final of the competition and both sides will aim to top the Group for easier opponent in the next phase of the competition. Checkout Australia vs South Africa live scores and updates below. Security Breach at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium! Intruder Hugs Rachin Ravindra During Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Australia vs South Africa Full Squads

Australia Cricket Team: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, and Adam Zampa.

South Africa Cricket Team: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch.