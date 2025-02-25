The New Zealand national cricket team, behind Rachin Ravindra’s heroic performance defeated the Bangladesh national cricket team and booked a place in the semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Ravindra, the 25-year-old star is a mega star of the New Zealand side. During the match, spectators were shocked to see an intruder able to reach the middle of the ground and hugging Rachin Ravindra. ‘22 Pandits Stationed Outside Ground’: Viral TV Debate Video Claims Reasons For India’s Win Over Pakistan in ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Intruder Hugs Rachin Ravindra During ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Images of Intruding the Security and Hugging Rachin Ravindra

Champions Trophy 2025: There was a huge security breach in Rawalpindi during the New Zealand vs Bangladesh game on Monday as a pitch invader came in and tried to hug Rachin Ravindra during the match. 🇳🇿 defeated 🇧🇩 by 5 wickets & 23 balls remaining.#ChampionsTrophy… pic.twitter.com/e7PNU6kzDi — 9 CRICKET (@9cricketglobal) February 25, 2025

Concerns were raised when the intruder held a photograph of TLP leader Saad Rizvi. The Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan is an Islamist group banned by the Pakistani government in 2021. The intruder was swiftly tackled and removed by security personnel. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Reports of ‘Terror Attack, Kidnapping Plot’ in Pakistan Overshadow Mega Tournament.

PCB, before the start of the tournament shared a video highlighting the preparations to deal with intruders and emphasizing the ‘top-notch’ security at the venues. But the recent incident raised questions over the same, more so when the Pakistan IB (Intelligence Bureau) already alerted the security concerns mentioning possibility of Terror attack and/or kidnapping plot.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)