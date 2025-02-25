The Australia national cricket team are set to take on the South Africa national cricket team in the high-profile Group B clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 today (February 25). The Group B clash between Australia and South Africa is very critical to keep their hopes alive for reaching the semi-finals of the eight-nation tournament. The Australia vs South Africa Group B clash is being held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. Sadly, the coin toss of the crucial Group B clash has been delayed due to rain, which was predicted earlier. As per Cricbuzz, the cut-off time for a 20-over contest between Australia and South Africa in Rawalpindi is 7:32 PM local time. Pakistan Fan Switches to India Cricket Team Jersey in Dubai During IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

The Australia national cricket team came into this contest after thrashing the England national cricket team by five wickets. The Men in Yellow chased down the highest total in ICC Champions Trophy history. Australia chased down a 352-run target in just 47.3 overs. Star batter Josh Inglis was adjudged Player of the Match for his match-winning century.

South Africa, on the other hand, reached Rawalpindi with a dominating victory of 107 runs against the Afghanistan national cricket team. Opener Ryan Rickelton's brilliant century helped the Proteas to reach 315/6 in 50 overs. While defending, Kagiso Rabada's three-wicket haul bundled out Afghanistan for 208 runs. Australia and South Africa are the two unbeaten sides in the Group B standings in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

What Happens if AUS vs SA ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Rawalpindi Is Washed Out?

If the Australia cricket team and the South Africa cricket team Group B match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Rawalpindi is washed out due to the continuous rain, both nations will share points. It means South Africa and Australia will get one point each from their Group B match of the eight-nation tournament.

How Will AUS vs SA Washed Out Match Will Impact Group B Points Table in ICC Champions Trophy 2025?

The South Africa national cricket team are leading the Group B standings in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The Proteas have two points, and their NRR is +2.140. The Australia national cricket team is ranked second with two points, and their NRR is +0.475. England and Afghanistan are placed third and fourth, respectively, in the Group B points table. If the South Africa vs Australia Group B match in Rawalpindi is washed out due to rain, then the Proteas will stay at the top with three points in two games.

Australia, on the other hand, will have the same points but will remain in the second position in the Group B standings. The Proteas have a better Net Run Rate (NRR), and they will retain their top spot even if rain washes out the SA vs AUS clash in Rawalpindi. On the other hand, England and Afghanistan will stay at their respective positions. A washout in the AUS vs SA clash also means the loser of the ENG vs AFG match on February 26 will be eliminated from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Security Breach at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium! Intruder Hugs Rachin Ravindra During Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios of South Africa and Australia

If the South Africa vs Australia clash in Rawalpindi is washed out due to rain, then the Proteas will be in a strong spot to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. If they win their last Group B clash against England, then South Africa will book a semi-final spot. Meanwhile, Australia will also need to win their final Group B match against Afghanistan to directly qualify for the semi-finals of the showpiece event. If South Africa and Australia lose their final Group B matches, they will end up on three points. Both nations will need to depend on the results of England and Afghanistan's remaining fixtures to reach the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Remaining Fixtures of Australia and South Africa in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Team Opponent Ground Date Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) South Africa England National Stadium in Karachi 1st March 2025 2:30 PM IST

Team Opponent Ground Date Time in IST (Indian Standard Time) Australia Afghanistan Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 28th February 2025 2:30 PM IST

In Group A, the New Zealand national cricket team and India national cricket team have qualified for the semi-finals in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. Hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh have been eliminated from the eight-nation tournament.

