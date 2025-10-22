Australia Women vs England Women Free Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: It is a clash of epic proportions in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as the Australia Women's National Cricket Team takes on the England Women's National Cricket Team. Australia and England have both been among the best teams in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and fans can expect an absolute cracker when the two unbeaten teams clash with each other. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team sits in second spot on the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 points table, with four wins in five matches, with one clash being washed out due to rain in Colombo. England are third, having a similar win-loss record in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and the Nat Sciver-Brunt-led side has also had a washout in Colombo! ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: South Africa Move to Top Spot Following 150-Run Victory Against Pakistan, Fatima Sana and Co Eliminated From Semifinal Race.

The Australia Women's National Cricket Team, however, will be without captain Alyssa Healy, who has been ruled out of the clash due to a side strain that she suffered during training. This is a big blow for Australia, not just in terms of captaincy but also for the fact that Alyssa Healy had two back-to-back centuries in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. The England Women's National Cricket Team had outclassed India at the same venue in their last match, something that would give the side a lot of confidence going into the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match. Big Blow for Australia! Alyssa Healy Ruled Out of AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match With Calf Strain.

AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Details

Match AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Date Wednesday, October 22 Time 3:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Holkar Stadium, Indore Live Streaming and Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast) and JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

A blockbuster clash is on the cards as the Australia Women's National Cricket Team takes on the England Women's National Cricket Team in match 23 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Wednesday, October 22. The AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST(Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match On TV?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs ENG-W live telecast of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For Australia Women vs England Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of AUS-W vs ENG-WICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match?

Star Sports' official OTT platform JioHotstar will provide the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India can hence watch the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Australia and England are equally matched teams, but one can expect the Aussies to come out on top.

