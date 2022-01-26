After their rain-interrupted T20 series, Australia Women and England Women will face off against each other in a One-Off Test match. The clash will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra and will begin from January 27, 2022 (Thursday) onwards as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Australia Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Women's Ashes: Coming Here to Win, Says Australia Captain Meg Lanning.

Rain played spoilsport during the T20 series as two games were washed out and showers are expected over the course of four days during the match as well and it could play an important role in the final result. Meg Lanning’s Australia will look to ride on momentum and win the game after sealing the shorter format meanwhile, England will be hoping for a change in fortunes.

When Is Australia Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The One-Off Test between Australia Women and England Women will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match will begin from January 27, 2022 (Thursday) onwards and has a start time of 04:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Australia Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2022 Live Telecast?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of the England Women’s Tour of Australia and will telecast the One-Off Test between the teams in India. Fans can tune into Sony Sports SD/HD channels to catch the live telecast of the Australia Women vs England Women clash.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Australia Women vs England Women, One-Off Test 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Sports will provide the live online streaming of the One-Off Test match between Australia Women and England Women. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app or website to catch the live action online. JioTV will also provide streaming for its subscribers.

