The Australia women's national cricket team secured a dominant victory against the England women's national cricket team in a one-off Test in the Women's Ashes 2025. The hosts won the one-sided pink-ball Test by an innings and 122 runs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. With this victory, the Australian women's cricket team whitewashed the Women's Ashes 2025. Earlier, the hosts secured a comprehensive 3-0 win in the ODI series against the visitors. Australia Women thrashed England Women 3-0 in the T20I series. AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025 at MCG Sets All-Time Record, Becomes Most-Attended Women’s Test Match Ever.

The England women's national cricket team was outplayed in all three departments in a one-off Test against the Australia women's cricket team. Leg-spinner Alana King picked up nine wickets in the match, whereas Annabel Sutherland and Beth Mooney's brilliant century guided the hosts to a comfortable win at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Alana King Show in First Innings

The Australia leg-spinner Alana King showcased her class with the ball. The leg-spinner bagged a four-wicket haul, which bundled out England Women for 170 runs. For visitors, Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 51 runs off 129 deliveries.

Annabel Sutherland and Beth Mooney Shine With Bat in First Innings

Australia batters Annabel Sutherland and Beth Mooney hammered fantastic centuries, which helped the hosts to score 440 runs in the first innings. Sutherland smashed 163 runs off 258 deliveries, including 22 boundaries. She also became the first women's cricketer to hit a Test century at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. Beth Mooney played a fighting knock of 106 runs off 173 balls, including seven fours. Beth Mooney Becomes First Australian Women's Cricketer To Score Hundred Across All Formats, Achieves Feat After Hitting Ton In AUS-W vs ENG-W Pink-Ball Test 2025.

Alana King's Match-Winning Five-Wicket Haul in Second Innings

After an impressive outing with the ball in the first innings, Australia's Alana King outclassed England Women's batters with her spin bowling in the second innings. The leg-spinner picked up a match-winning five-wicket haul. Alana King was supported by her fellow veteran spinner Ashleigh Gardner. The off-spinner bagged four wickets as England Women were bundled out for 148 runs. The hosts won the one-sided clash by an innings and 122 runs.

