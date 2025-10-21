Australia Women vs England Women Best Fantasy Playing XI Prediction for ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia and England, two of the best teams at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, are set to battle each other and quite truly, it is going to be an absolute spectacle. Both Australia and England are unbeaten and deservedly made it to the semi-finals as well and the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will be all about finding out which side is the best in this edition of the tournament. The Australia Women's National Cricket Team vs England Women's National Cricket Team ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match is set to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and it will start at 3:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, we shall take a look at the best fantasy playing XI for the AUS-W vs ENG-W match. Big Blow for Australia! Alyssa Healy Ruled Out of AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match With Calf Strain.

If one says that there isn't anything to separate Australia and England at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, it would be absolutely right! Australia and England have an identical win-loss record in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 and have the same number of points, with both teams having one game each washed out due to rain in Colombo! The Holkar Stadium is a high-scoring venue and with both teams having some of the biggest names in women's cricket, expect the AUS-W vs ENG-W clash to be a riveting one. Australia would be without their in-form captain, Alyssa Healy, who has been ruled out of the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match due to a side strain. Heather Knight Labels Arch-Rivals Australia Favorites for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, Says ‘Always Tough When You Come Up Against the Aussies’.

AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Fantasy Prediction?

Wicket-keeper: Beth Mooney (AUS-W), Amy Jones (ENG-W)

Batters: Ellyse Perry (AUS-W), Heather Knight (ENG-W), Phoebe Litchfield (AUS-W), Tahlia McGrath (AUS-W)

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner (AUS-W), Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W), Annabel Sutherland (AUS-W)

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Megan Schutt (AUS-W)

Who Will Win AUS-W vs ENG-WW ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Match?

Australia and England are two powerhouses in women's cricket and undoubtedly, the AUS-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 202 match will be a must-watch. The Holkar Stadium is a high-scoring venue and with both teams having some of the biggest names in women's cricket, expect the AUS-W vs ENG-W clash to be a riveting one. Australia and England are two very evenly-matched sides, but in the end, fans can expect the Aussies, who will be without their captain Alyssa Healy, to win.

