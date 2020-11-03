Although Pakistan lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe in super over, Babar Azam added another feather to his already illustrious hat. Continuing his stellar form, the Pakistan skipper registered a brilliant century and eventually became the second-fastest batsman to score 12 hundreds in ODI history. He achieved the landmark in his 75 while South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock is atop of the list, getting the milestone in his 74th outing. The chart is followed by Proteas talisman Hashim Amla (81 innings) and Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli (83 innings). Azam’s stellar consistency enthralled fans as social media got flooded with praises. Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI 2020 Becomes Second One Day International Match to Advance to Super Over.

Azam has been a cornerstone of Pakistan batting line-up across formats ever since his debut in 2015. His rock-solid technique helps him score in all conditions while his tendency to play long knocks makes him a nightmare for bowling line-ups. Be it stabilizing innings after a top-order collapse or scoring runs at a quick rate, the right-handed batsman rose to every challenge which came his way. Owing to his batting prowess, the 26-year-old was given the reins of the white-ball team, and he didn’t disappoint. ICC Men's World Super League 2020-21 Points Table Updated.

Unfortunately, Azam’s heroics at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium went in vain as Zimbabwe won the clash in the Super Over. Sean Williams’ staggering century helped the visitors posted 278/6. Chasing the competitive total, the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq fell prey without making a mark.

Nevertheless, Azam didn’t put his guards down and scored his first ODI ton as skipper. His efforts just didn’t prove enough as the Men in Green fell one run short of the required total. Zimbabwe went on the Super Over, but Pakistan bagged the series 2-1 as they emerged victorious in the previous two ODIs.

