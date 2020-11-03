One Day International (ODI) Cricket witnessed it's second ever super over after the third ODI between Zimbabwe and Pakistan ended in a tie. Chasing 279 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, the Men in Green were restricted to the exact same score, and the game advanced to the one-over eliminator. The first super over in ODI cricket was witnessed in the high-voltage 2019 World Cup final between England and New Zealand which was eventually won by the former team. Notably, that encounter advanced to the eliminator as a knock-out game in ICC events needed a result. Hence, the PAK vs ZIM 3rd became the first bilateral series game to see an eliminator. Live Cricket Streaming of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe.

The series between Pakistan and Zimbabwe is also the part of ODI Super League, which determines a team's qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament increasing stakes in every match, ICC introduced Super Over in ODI games to bring out result of every encounter.

Speaking of the contest, Sean Williams shone for the visitors as Zimbabwe posted 278/6. Chasing the competitive total, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored a brilliant century but didn't get support from other end as the Men in Green couldn't cross the line.

Batting first, Pakistan could score only two runs in Super Over as Blessing Muzarabani dismissed Khushdil Shah and Ifthikhar Ahmed in just four balls. Zimbabwe batsmen crossed the line in the third ball with Sikandar Raza smashing Shaheen Afridi for a boundary. Nevertheless, Pakistan bag the series 2-1 as they emerged victorious in the previous two ODIs.

