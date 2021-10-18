Bangladesh suffered from a six-run defeat against Scotland in the Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021. This came in quite a shocker for many fans and everyone in the cricketing fraternity. Bangladeshi captain Mahmudullah reacted to the shocking defeat and said that he was extremely frustrated with the loss. The Bangladeshi captain also admitted that Mushfiqur Rahim's dismissal was the turning point of the game. The match was played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1), Oman where Bangladesh won the toss and decided to bowl. ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Round 1: Chris Greaves' All-Round Performance Helps Scotland Stun Bangladesh in Group B.

They restricted Scotland to a total of 140 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Chris Greaves was the highest scorer of the game with 45 runs. Meanwhile, Bangladesh got off to a poor start as Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar both got out on the score of 5 runs. the batsmen did try to stay in the field for a little longer but that actually didn't happen and they fell short by six runs. Post this, the Bangladeshi captain said that batting is their concern. The captain said that they will have to bat better next time. He further highlighted that the team never got off to a good start and they couldn't make runs in the powerplay.

"I think Mushfiqur [Rahim] and Shakib [Al Hasan] made some recovery but in the middle [overs], we didn't bat well even though it was on a good wicket. We made more mistakes," he said. Mahmudullah was all praises for the bowlers despite the fact that they conceded 85 runs in 8 overs. "Mahedi [Hasan] and Shakib bowled very well. Maybe we could have bowled better in the death overs, but our batting was really bad," he explained. Bangladesh will next take on Oman on October 19, 2021.

