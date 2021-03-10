The Match 10 of Road Safety World Series T20 2020-21 will see Bangladesh Legends crossing swords with Sri Lanka Legends. The encounter takes place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday (March 10). Both teams have made entirely different starts to their respective campaigns, making the Tillakaratne Dilshan-led side firm favourites for this fixture. With three wins from four games, Sri Lanka are placed second in the points table, and a win would see them displacing India at the top. On the other hand, Bangladesh are tottering at the last position after losing their first two games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of the BAN vs SL match. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Skipper Dilshan and wicket-keeper Upul Tharanga have been brilliant with the bat for the Sri Lankan side, whereas Rangana Herath and Nuwan Kulasekara have been magnificent in the bowling department. Overall, Sri Lanka is a well-balanced team, and their victory is all but likely. On the other hand, the Bangla Tigers haven’t done much to talk about in the tournament. The likes of Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique need to put their hands up to take Bangladesh over the line. Kevin Pietersen Takes Sly Dig at England Team’s Poor Show in Test Series After Guiding England Legends to Victory.

When is Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 10, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends on TV.

How to Watch Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mashud(w), Mushfiqur Rahman, Mohammad Rafique(c), Mohammad Sharif, Abdur Razzak, Alamgir Kabir, Khaled Mahmud, Mamun Rashed, Mehrab Hossain, Aftab Ahmed

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga(w), Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Malinda Warnapura, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Farveez Maharoof, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Dulanjana Wijesinghe

