While England suffered a humiliating 1-3 defeat in the Test series against India, England Legends defeated India Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2021. Riding on a fiery 75-run knock from skipper Kevin Pietersen, the Three Lions posted 188-7 while batting first at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. Chasing the challenging total, India put up a great fight but narrowly lost the game by five runs. England were indeed on cloud nine after the win, and so was the man-of-the-match Kevin Pietersen. Following the conclusion of the game, the dasher celebrated his side’s triumph with yet another cheeky post on social media. Irfan Pathan's 34-Ball 61 Goes in Vain As England Legends Beat India Legends By Six Runs.

Sharing the picture of his teammates on Instagram, Pietersen not only expressed his delight but also took a dig at the Joe Root-led team over their disappointing show in the Test series. “So England CAN beat India in India! How cool was that game? England selectors - we’re all available!” wrote the 40-year-old while sharing the post. Notably, Pietersen, an active social media user, had regularly criticized England’s failure on the spin-friendly tracks during the Test series. Hence, England Legends’ triumph over the Sachin Tendulkar-led side gave him another chance to his national team. Rohit Sharma Backs Kevin Pietersen’s Views on India vs England Day-Night Test in Ahmedabad.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Pietersen 🦏 (@kp24)

Meanwhile, the focus will now shift to white-ball cricket, with India and England locking horns in a five-match T20I series. The series gets underway on Friday (March 12), and all matches will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although Virat Kohli’s men might be on cloud nine after clinching the Test series, T20 will be a different ball game. Moreover, the Three Lions are the top-ranked T20I team and haven’t lost a T20I series for the last two years.

