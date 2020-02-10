Bangladesh U19 Players Indulge into a Physical Fight with India U19 Team After Winning the 2020 ICC World Cup, Netizens Slam the Behaviour (Watch Video)

India and Bangladesh player indulge into a physical spat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Last night, team Bangladesh scripted history by lifting the U19 ICC Cricket World Cup 2020 for the first time. No sooner the Indian team lost the World Cup, Bangladeshi players who were in the dug-out ran towards their players who were batting on the field. Out of excitement, a Bangladeshi player was seen running towards the member of the Indian team and was teasing him. The player had reportedly used choicest of abuses for the member of the Indian team. The Indian player also addressed the jibe and set out for confrontation.Bangladesh Win ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Beat India by Three Wickets to Lift Their Maiden Title.

This resulted in a nasty fight between the two sides and the coaches of the respective team were seen asking their respective sides to step into the dressing room. In fact, during the match, Shoriful Islam was seen sledging the Indian players on cameras almost after every delivery. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the netizens were unhappy with the behaviour displayed by the Boys in Green. First, check out the tweet and then a few reactions:

Amazing scenes here in Potchefstroom as Bangladesh pull off a miraculous victory and are the u/19 world champions.. well fought india.. standard of cricket today and throughout this tournament has been world class.. congrats Bangladesh #U19WorldCup #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/JD7re0KLo2 — JP Duminy (@jpduminy21) February 9, 2020

Reactions

What's so amazing JP? Cant you see how Bangladeshi's are mocking Indians and trying to get physical. Bangladesh might have won the world cup but the spirit of cricket has definitely been put to shame. #IndvsBan #U19WorldCup #U19CWCFinal — 🕊️🌍 (@IammAtheist) February 9, 2020

Another one!

I'm Really disappointed with the Bangladeshi players since from start of the match they are sledging with the Indian players. And at the end it was horrible, cricket is always called a game of gentleman. So I think some strict actions should be taken towards Bangladesh teem — satyam sahu (@02Satyam) February 9, 2020

Disrespectful

Bangladesh has always been disrespectful towards the game with their celebration specially against INDIANS, Dhoni head poster Premature celebrations in WCT20 Navin dance vs Afganistan N today.... They are nothing but disgrace towards the gentleman game — Rohan (@king_rohan) February 9, 2020

Crossed checked the stump mic

Cross checked the stump-mic audio when Bangladesh got the winning run. You can clearly make out the choicest abuses — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) February 9, 2020

Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali spoke about the incident and regretted the same. "Some of our bowlers were emotional and were pumped up. What happened after the game was unfortunate. I would like to congratulate India," he said to PTI. Talking about the match, the Indians put up a total of 178 runs and it was due to the rains that the target for team Bangladesh 170 runs.