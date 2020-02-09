Bangladesh Win ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020, Beat India by Three Wickets to Lift Their Maiden Title

Bangladesh win U19 CWC 2020. (Photo Credits: @cricketworldcup/Twitter)

Bangladesh defeated India by three wickets in the final to win the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2020. Bangladesh kept nerves in a low-scoring thriller to win their maiden U19 Cricket World Cup. This is also Bangladesh’s first World Cup win ever at any stage. Bangladesh’s chase was intervened by rain towards the end, and then as per the revised target, they were set a target of 170 in 46 overs. Before the rain break, Bangladesh needed 15 runs from 54 balls, and then after the play resumed, the Bangla cubs required just seven from 15 balls. In only seven balls, Bangladesh scored the required runs to be crowned the new U19 champions. India vs Bangladesh U19 CWC Final Highlights.

Unlike India, Bangladesh were off to a good start with openers adding half-century stand. However, spinner Ravi Bishnoi managed to break the stand, and that opened the gates for India. The spinner removed Tanzid Hasan in the ninth over with the score reading 50 for one.

Bishnoi then scalped three more wickets to leave Bangladesh tottering at 65 for four. The spinner removed Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy and Shahadat Hossain in succession to put India back in the game. After Mahmudul’s wicket, Bangladesh opener Parvez Hossain Emon was forced to retire hurt due to cramps. Few overs later, Bangladesh lost Shamim Hossain as Sushant Mishra accounted for him with the score reading 85 for five. Who is Ravi Bishnoi? Here Are Some Lesser-Known Facts About India's U19 Sensation Following his Impressive Bowling Against Bangladesh U19 in ICC Under 19 CWC 2020 Final.

Sushant picked his second wicket when Avishek Das ballooned the ball high in the air. At this stage, Bangladesh were 102 for six. Emon then made his way back to the field and stitched an important 41-run partnership for the seventh wicket with captain Akbar Ali. However, he was caught in the 32nd with Bangladesh needing 35 more runs to win. Captain Ali then found an able partner in Rakibul Hasan and the duo added unbeaten 27-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Earlier, put to bat first India got off to a slow start and lost opener Divyansh Saxena (2) in the seventh over. Bangladesh bowlers did well to keep things tight but Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma added 94 runs for the second wicket. Varma was then dismissed to leave India at 103 for two. Bangladesh Pacer Sakib Almost Hits India’s Divyansh Saxena on His Head During IND vs BAN ICC U19 World Cup Final, Fans Lambast Bowler for Overtly Aggressiveness.

Winning Moments

Incredible scenes as Bangladesh celebrate their first ever U19 World Cup title!!#U19CWC | #INDvBAN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/OI2PXU7Eqw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) February 9, 2020

Despite the good start, India then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 156 for five. Towards the end, India lost seven wickets for just 21 runs including Jaiswal, who was dismissed on an individual score of 88 runs off 121 balls. Eventually, the Boys in Blue were dismissed for 177 runs. For Bangladesh Avishek Das picked three wickets while Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib chipped in with two wickets each. Jaiswal was top-scorer for India.