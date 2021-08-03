Bangladesh and Australia will face each other in a five-game Twenty20 International series. The BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2021 will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 03, 2021 (Tuesday). Both sides will be aiming to make a winning start to the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for BAN vs AUS 1st T20I 2021 live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Ban Vs Aus: Going Back to Middle-order is a Challenge I Look Forward To, Says Wade.

Both teams are coming off series defeats in the shorter format and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Bangladesh were defeated 2-1 by Zimbabwe in a three-game series, meanwhile, Australia were humbled by West Indies. Both sides will use this series to gauge their performances and fine-tune their team ahead of the T20 World Cup earlier this year.

Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 1st T20I of the five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on August 03, 2021 (Tuesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 05:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 Match on TV

Unfortunately, Bangladesh vs Australia 1st T20I match won’t be available on TV as there are no official broadcasters of the series in India. So, fans won’t be able to watch the live telecast. However, fans in Bangladesh can catch the live-action of the game on Gazi TV.

How To Watch Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

However, fans in India can follow Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20I 2021 live-action on the online platform. FanCode will provide the live streaming of the BAN vs AUS T20I match online but fans need to pay a nominal fee. Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel will also provide the live streaming of the match. Meanwhile, fans in Bangladesh can also catch the game live on the online streaming platform of Gazi TV.

