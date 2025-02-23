After two games played in the group stage the team for the semi-final stage is nearly confirmed in the Group A. Bangladesh and New Zealand will play their second game. The teams had contrasting starts to their Group A contests with the Kiwis dominating Pakistan by 60 runs in Karachi and the Tigers putting up a fight but fell to mighty Indian side who then set up a comfortable win. New Zealand are on a roll after winning the recent Tri-Series tournament in Pakistan and securing the win in the first game. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: 12 Umpires, Three Match Referees Named As Tournament Officials.

Bangladesh side is one of the dark horses in the competition with every player capable of delivering a match winning performance. The balanced side rely mostly on the spin attack and New Zealanders have come up with great tactics against the spin in the series so far. The Blackcaps will look for a dominating win befor effacing India in the final group stage match.

BAN vs NZ Head-To-Head Record in ODIs

Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other in 45 One-Day Internationals till now. Out of these, the New Zealand have secured 33 wins and the Bangladesh have won 11 games. Only one game ended without a winner.

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Players

Name Mitchell Santner Mustafizur Rahman Will Young Soumya Sarkar Glenn Phillips Mushfiqur Rahim

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Key Battles

New Zealand side might look favourite in the competition with their current form and the explosive batting line up, the Bangladesh side could spun a surprise in the contest. Experienced players like Mustafizur Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar need to step up for the Asian side while new look Kiwis side will be pleased with their batters taking the charge. Fake News Alert! Rachin Ravindra’s Iphone Was Not Stolen in Lahore, False Claims About New Zealand Cricketer Losing His Phone Before Champions Trophy 2025 Go Viral.

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Venue and Match Timings

The Bangladesh national cricket team vs New Zealand national cricket team ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The much-awaited clash will be played on February 24 and will begin at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Live Telecast and Online Streaming

In India, JioStar Network has the official broadcasting rights for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Fans can watch the live telecast of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand match on the Star Sports and Sports 18 channels in several regional languages. The digital rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 are also with the JioStar Network. The live streaming of the Bangladesh vs New Zealand Group A match will be on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans can enjoy the live stream for limited minutes, but post that they will have to pay a subscription fee.

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match Likely XI

Bangladesh National Cricket Team Likely XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Tohwid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

New Zealand National Cricket Team Likely XI: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke

