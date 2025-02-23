BAN vs NZ Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: The Bangladesh national cricket team will face the confident New Zealand national cricket team in the sixth match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tournament. The Bangladesh vs New Zealand clash will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Monday, February 24. The Group A match between New Zealand and Bangladesh will begin at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in the NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team. NZ vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025: All You Need to Know Ahead of New Zealand vs Bangladesh Group A Clash.

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand started their campaign on a stunning note. The Black Caps defeated the defending champions Pakistan national cricket team by 60 runs. They are placed second in Group A standings with two points to their name. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a comprehensive defeat of six wickets by the India national cricket team. The upcoming clash against New Zealand will be a do-or-die for Bangladesh. Meanwhile, if New Zealand wins their match against Bangladesh, they will qualify for the semi-finals. Bangladesh vs New Zealand ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About BAN vs NZ CT Cricket Match in Rawalpindi.

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Devon Conway (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ)

Batters: Kane Williamson (NZ), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Will Young (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ)

All-Rounders: Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Matt Henry (NZ), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Kane Williamson (c), Rishad Hossain (vc)

BAN vs NZ ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Devon Conway (NZ), Tom Latham (NZ), Kane Williamson (NZ), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Will Young (NZ), Daryl Mitchell (NZ), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Glenn Phillips (NZ), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Matt Henry (NZ), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

