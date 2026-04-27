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Cricket Cricket DC vs RCB Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tonight. Discover the latest live streaming, telecast details, and match updates for this IPL 2026 clash.

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The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues tonight, Monday, 27 April, as the Delhi Capitals (DC) host Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Match 39 presents a high-stakes encounter for both franchises; RCB aims to solidify their position in the top four, while Delhi is desperate to bounce back after conceding a record-breaking run chase in their previous home game. You can follow Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Scorecard here.

With local hero Virat Kohli returning to his home ground and DC captain Axar Patel looking to exploit spin-friendly conditions, the match is expected to be a Monday night blockbuster.

DC vs RCB Match Schedule and Timings

The fixture is set to take place in the nation’s capital, with clear weather and high temperatures expected to test the players' endurance. Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Match.

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Match 39)

Date: Monday, 27 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Where to Watch DC vs RCB Live Streaming in India

For viewers in India, the digital rights for IPL 2026 are held exclusively by the newly unified streaming platform following the merger of major broadcasters.

DC vs RCB Live Stream: The match will be available to stream live on the JioHotstar app and website.

Subscription Details: Users can access the stream via various mobile and premium plans. Mobile-only plans start at approximately ₹79 per month, while the "Premium" tier offers 4K resolution for ₹299 per month.

Data Bundles: Most major telecom providers, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, offer specific prepaid recharge plans that include a bundled JioHotstar subscription.

DC vs RCB IPL 2026 Television Telecast Details

Fans preferring to watch the action on traditional television can tune into the Star Sports Network, which provides coverage in multiple regional languages.

English: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD

Hindi: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Regional Languages: Coverage is also available on Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Tamil. Delhi Capitals enter this match following a shock defeat where Punjab Kings successfully chased down a target of 265. Despite KL Rahul’s extraordinary 152 not out in that game, DC’s bowling unit struggled under pressure. The team will be looking for a more disciplined performance from Kuldeep Yadav and Mitchell Starc tonight. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, currently captained by Rajat Patidar, are sitting comfortably in second place on the points table. The spotlight remains on Virat Kohli, who has been in clinical form this season with nearly 500 runs. His battle against the pace of Mukesh Kumar in the powerplay is anticipated to be a defining factor in the first innings. Historically, Bengaluru has held the upper hand in this rivalry. In their 34 previous encounters, RCB has emerged victorious on 20 occasions, while DC has claimed 12 wins. However, Delhi won the reverse fixture just nine days ago at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, providing them with a psychological edge heading into tonight's rematch.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2026 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).