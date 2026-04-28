Home

Sports

Cricket Cricket Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, PSL 2026 Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast of Qualifier Peshawar Zalmi face Islamabad United in the PSL 2026 Qualifier tonight. Find out the latest live streaming platforms, TV channels, and free telecast details for India, Pakistan, and the UK.

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 enters its decisive phase tonight as Peshawar Zalmi take on Islamabad United in the high-stakes Qualifier. With a direct spot in the final on the line, fans across the globe are preparing to tune in for what is expected to be the most competitive match of the season so far. PSL 2026 Playoffs Schedule: Who Plays Whom?

The match is scheduled to take place at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, 28 April. Peshawar Zalmi enter the contest as league leaders, while Islamabad United look to capitalise on their late-season momentum.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Timing and Venue

The Qualifier is a night fixture, allowing for prime-time viewing across South Asia and the United Kingdom.

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United (Qualifier)

Date: Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST / 19:00 PKT / 14:00 GMT

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Live Streaming in Pakistan

Fans in Pakistan have multiple high-definition options for following the match live. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has partnered with several digital platforms to ensure seamless coverage. Dream11 1 Crore Prize Money Returns: Win Big with Zero Entry Fees in IPL 2026.

Free Streaming: The Tamasha App remains the primary destination for free live streaming in Pakistan, offering both English and Urdu commentary.

Paid/Premium Streaming: For an ad-free experience, viewers can use the Tapmad app or Myco. Tapmad offers various subscription tiers, starting as low as PKR 99 per week.

TV Telecast: On television, the match will be broadcast live on A Sports HD, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports. PSL 2026 Broadcasting Details for India

As of April 2026, no mainstream television channel or major streaming platform in India holds the official broadcast rights for the PSL. However, fans can still access the match through the following methods.

The winner of tonight's Qualifier will progress directly to the PSL 2026 Grand Final on 3 May. The losing team will not be eliminated immediately; instead, they will receive a second chance in Eliminator 2, where they will face the winner of tomorrow's clash between Multan Sultans and Hyderabad Kingsmen.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (PSL). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 04:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).