The Perth Scorchers are set to face the Sydney Sixers in the high-stakes Qualifier of the Big Bash League (BBL|15). Taking place at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the winner of this match will secure a direct path to the Grand Final on 25 January and earn the right to host the season’s decider. The Scorchers enters the contest as table-toppers, while the Sixers arrive with significant momentum following a late-season surge. 'Chatted About Golf', Steve Smith Opens Up On Bonding With Babar Azam After No Single-Controversy During Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26 (Watch Video).

The match is scheduled to begin at 4:30 pm local time (AWST) in Perth, which corresponds to 7:30 pm AEDT in Sydney and Melbourne. For international viewers, the toss is expected at 8:30 am GMT and 2:00 pm IST.

The Scorchers secured the top spot on the ladder after a clinical victory over the Melbourne Stars, marking the sixth time the franchise has finished the regular season in first place. The Sixers claimed the second spot and the "double chance" after a crucial win against the Brisbane Heat, bolstered by the return of international stars. 'ZimBabar, Zimbu' Spectator Teases Babar Azam Moments Before Pakistan Star Takes A Catch During BBL 2025-26 Sydney Derby, Video Goes Viral.

How to Watch Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers: TV and Live Streaming

Fans across different regions can follow the action through the following official broadcasters:

Australia: The match will be broadcast live on Channel Seven (free-to-air) and Fox Cricket. For digital viewers, it will be available to stream via 7plus and Kayo Sports.

United Kingdom: Cricket fans in the UK can watch the Qualifier on Sky Sports Cricket. Streaming is available through the Sky Go app or with a NOW Sports Membership.

India: The game will be televised on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on the JioHotstar platform.

United States: Viewers in the US can tune in via Willow TV.

Team Form and Key Players

The Perth Scorchers have been the most consistent side of the 2025–26 campaign. Opening batsman Finn Allen has been in prolific form, currently sitting second on the league's run-scoring charts. The bowling attack, led by Jhye Richardson and Cooper Connolly, has proven difficult to navigate on the fast Perth surface.

The Sydney Sixers have been "turbocharged" by the availability of Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. Smith has made an immediate impact with the bat since returning from international duty, while Starc’s experience with the new ball provides a formidable threat to Perth's top order.

Under the BBL finals structure, the Qualifier features the teams that finished first and second. While the winner goes straight to the Final, the loser does not exit the competition. Instead, the losing side will receive a second opportunity by playing in the Challenger on Friday, 23 January. They will face the winner of the "Knockout" match (contested between the Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars) for the remaining spot in the Final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).