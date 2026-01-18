Australia’s Steve Smith has moved to dismiss any talk of a rift with Pakistan superstar Babar Azam following a minor on-field misunderstanding during the Sydney Derby in BBL 2025-26. Despite a viral moment where Smith denied Azam a single to retain the strike, the two shared a dominant 141-run opening partnership that propelled the Sydney Sixers to a five-wicket victory over the Sydney Thunder. Speaking to the broadcaster, Smith, who struck a record-breaking 41-ball century, revealed that the pair remained on excellent terms, even spending their time in the middle chatting about Golf and sharing their mutual interest in the sport. Angry Babar Azam Smashes Boundary Cushion After Being Dismissed, Pakistan Batter Was Furious As Steve Smith Denied Him Single (Watch Video).

Steve Smith On Bonding With Babar Azam

"Have you and Babar made up?" Steve Smith's response 👇 ⛳ #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/I4Gb8Y8ISM — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026

