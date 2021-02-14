Ben Cutting and Erin Holland are a man and a wife as the two have tied the knot. Ben Cutting, the Australian all-rounder took to social media to share the pictures of the wedding. As per the wedding planners also took to social media and shared the snaps of the wedding on social media. The wedding planners further said that the couple had postponed their wedding twice on a couple of occasions. Erin is a former Miss World Australia and is also a TV presenter. Yuvraj Singh Hilariously Trolls Ben Cutting During an Interview with Fiancée Erin Holland After Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals, Global T20 Canada 2019 (Watch Video).

Not very long ago did Erin interview, Ben Cutting, after 2019 edition of the Global T20 in Canada where veteran Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh had interrupted and asked, "When is the wedding guys? I need to get ready". Needless to say that the two were left in splits after Yuvi poked fun at the couple. The two had been going strong for about half a decade.

Now, let’s have a look at the picture shared by Cutting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Cutting (@cuttsy_31)

Erin Holland also shared the same snap with the caption, “I do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERIN HOLLAND (@erinvholland)

No sooner the duo shared the image congratulatory messages started pouring in from all sides. Fans, people from the cricketing fraternity and many others wished the couple on their wedding. The entire team of LatestLY.com wishes the newlyweds a happy life ahead!

