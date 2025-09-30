Dubai, September 30: India’s emerging cricketer Abhishek Sharma gave fans a glimpse into the team’s post-Asia Cup victory celebrations by posting a photo on Instagram with his childhood mentor, Yuvraj Singh. Sharma, who played a key role in the Indian team's triumph in the Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, shared the image with the simple caption: “No Caption Needed.” In the photo, he is seen holding the Player of the Tournament trophy, beaming with pride as he stands alongside Yuvraj inside the flight returning from Dubai. HAVAL H9 Awarded To Abhishek Sharma: Know Price of SUV in INR Gifted To Indian Opener For Winning Player of The Tournament in Asia Cup 2025.

The image captures a rare, candid moment of joy and camaraderie following India’s thrilling five-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. Fans quickly flooded social media, congratulating Sharma and celebrating India’s performance. The post highlights the emotional high the players experienced after a hard-fought campaign, where Sharma’s consistent contributions with both bat and ball earned him recognition as one of the tournament’s standout performers.

Yuvraj Singh, who has been mentoring young Indian talents, has been credited with helping nurture Sharma’s all-round skills. The Instagram post offers fans a glimpse into their mentor-mentee relationship and the lighter, celebratory side of international cricket—moments often unseen by the public. Abhishek Sharma Clicks Selfie With Shubman Gill Inside Haval H9 SUV He Won As Player of the Tournament In Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

Abhishek Sharma Poses With Mentor Yuvraj Singh on Flight

Abhishek, who gave India blazing starts throughout the tournament and shared crucial partnerships with vice-captain Shubman Gill to lay the foundations for India in victories, ended the tournament with 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a strike rate of 200.

Abhishek's sister and mother had, a few days back, revealed to IANS how Yuvraj Singh was regularly in touch with the India opener throughout the Asia Cup, discussing his knocks and how to approach the various challenges posed by the key bowlers from the opposing team in the upcoming match. For his brilliant batting, Abhishek received the keys of a brand new car and said getting a car (the prize for Player of the Tournament) was always a pleasure. Abhishek Sharma Wins Player of the Tournament Award in Asia Cup 2025 After India Beat Pakistan to Clinch Title.

India’s focus now shifts to the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, beginning at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 2. While the Asia Cup win provides a confidence boost, Sharma and his teammates will need to adapt to the longer format as part of India’s preparations for the 2025–27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. For fans, however, the flight photo serves as a joyful reminder of India’s latest cricketing triumph and the emerging stars shaping the future of the Men in Blue.

