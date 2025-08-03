In a tragic development, Bengal cricketer Priyajit Ghosh tragically passed away at just 22 years of age after suffering a heart attack while working out at a gym. This incident is said to have taken place on August 1 in Bolpur and it has left the Bengal cricket community in shock. Besides being a promising cricketer with hopes of making it big in the sport, reports stated that he was dedicated to maintaining his fitness as well. The resident of Bolpur in Birbhum went to a gym in the Mission Compound Area to work out when this tragic incident happened. Tamim Iqbal Reflects on Surviving Heart Attack, Says ‘Wouldn’t Have Been Saved if Not Given CPR Properly’.

As reported by India Today, the 22-year-old fell ill while sweating during his gym session and suffered a heart attack. And according to CricTracker, he was rushed to a medical facility nearby, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Bengal Pro T20 League's official social media handle condoled the death of the young cricketer. Priyajit Ghosh showed signs of immense potential from a tender age and had finished as the highest run-scorer in an Inter-District U-16 cricket tournament conducted by the CAB (Cricket Association of Bengal). The CAB had presented the young cricketer with a medal, recognising his achievement. 35-Year-Old Professional Cricketer Imran Patel Dies Due to Cardiac Arrest During Match in Pune, Incident Caught on Camera.

Bengal Pro T20 League Condoles Priyajit Ghosh's Death

Gone too soon, but never forgotten. We at Bengal ProT20 League deeply mourn the untimely passing of Priyajit Ghosh. May his soul rest in peace. 🕊️#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/meSikIY5vX — Bengal Pro T20 League (@bengalprot20) August 3, 2025

The rate of heart attacks have alarmingly risen among cricketers in recent years. There have been a number of unfortunate instances in the past few years of people dying due to heart attacks while they were in a cricket match. Recently, former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal suffered a cricket attack during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match.

