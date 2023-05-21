The group stage of Indian Premier League 2023 has been nothing short of fascinating, with the last game set to decide the four teams who would enter the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have already made it through to the knockouts—in that order—and now, it would all boil down to the final match of what has been a thrilling group stage, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans to determine the fourth side in the playoffs. As players and fans of both teams gear up for this exciting clash, there’s bad news from Bangalore. The heavens have opened up and the city has been witnessing heavy downpours ahead of this clash. What Happens if RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match is Washed Out Due to Rain in Bengaluru? Who Qualifies for Playoffs?.

There has been a forecast of rainfall and that has come true with the downpour beginning in the afternoon. And if things continue this way, the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans match stands a good chance of being washed out. The temperature is likely to be between 23-28 degrees Celsius. Rain would introduce a new dimension to this contest. If the downpour stops before the match, a full game might just take place, although it can have a delayed start.

Fans expectedly would want the rain to stop and this match to go ahead as scheduled. For Gujarat Titans, this contest would serve as preparation for their Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings. The stakes are much higher for Royal Challengers Bangalore, who need to win this match to qualify, provided the result of the Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match goes their way. What would happen if there’s a washout? Both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have had dominant victories in their last matches and this clash is set to be an exciting one should the rain clouds stay away.