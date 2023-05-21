Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 is currently underway and we have already entered the final day of the group phase. Three teams, Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants have already booked their place in the IPL 2023 playoffs. One spot is still left with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore fighting for it. Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore currently have 14 points in 13 matches and their qualification depends on the final matchday. There is an outside chance for Rajasthan Royals too but for that, they will need the results of MI and RCB to go their way. Only two games left in the group stage of IPL 2023 and both will take place on Sunday, May 21. In the final match of the IPL 2023 group stage, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be locking horns against defending champions Gujarat Titans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Today, in this article, let's take a look at what happens if the RCB vs GT IPL 2023 match gets washed out. RCB vs GT, Bengaluru Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Clash at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Unfortunately for the cricket fans, there is a good amount of chance of rain in Bengaluru during the final group stage game of IPL 2023 between RCB and GT. Due to this, we might even see the game between RCB and GT getting washed out. With this match being very crucial for the IPL 2023 playoffs race, this can have a big impact on the result.

In case the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans gets abandoned, both teams will be awarded one point each. Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs and even sealed their place in Qualifier 1 as the top-placed team of the IPL 2023 group stage. The result does not affect them at all. However, RCB will only reach 15 points and their qualification will depend on the result of the MI vs SRH match. Only if Mumbai drop points against SRH, RCB will qualify. However, if Mumbai manage to win their match against SRH, the five-time champions will book their place in the playoffs. MI and RCB Funny Memes Go Viral As Fight for IPL 2023 Playoffs Intensifies, Check Hilarious Reactions.

RCB currently have a better net run rate than MI. With Mumbai's match scheduled to take place before theirs, RCB will clearly know what they need to do for qualifying for the playoffs. This will be the first time, RCB will face GT in IPL 2023.

