Bhilwara Kings are set to go up against Gujarat Giants in a Legends League Cricket 2022 encounter on Friday, September 30. This game is a very crucial one, considering two things--one, that both teams are slated to play their final fixture in the group phase. Also, because both these teams are locked on five points each. Bhilwara Kings are placed second, ahead of Gujarat Giants, with a better run rate. The winner of this clash would be moving to the second spot. Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table Live Updated: India Capitals Consolidate Top Spot With Three Consecutive Wins

While skipper Virender Sehwag, Kevin O' Brien and Chris Gayle will spearhead Gujarat Giants' challenge with the willow in hand, Bhilwara Kings would depend on the likes of the in-form Irfan Pathan, Morne van Wyk and also William Porterfield amongst other players. Among bowlers, Bhilwara Kings' Sreesanth and Fidel Edwards would be the ones to watch out for. For Gujarat Giants, a lot would rest on the performances of Gr aeme Swann, Ashok Dinda and also Thisara Perera. Bhilwara Kings had beaten Gujarat Giants the last time these two teams had met in the tournament this season. Let us take a look at the live streaming and telecast details of the match.

When Is Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be played at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur on September 30, 2022 (Friday). The game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch the live telecast of the Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network, will live stream Bhilwara Kings vs Gujarat Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live at a nominal subscription fee.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).