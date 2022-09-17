The second season of the Legends league cricket 2022 will kick off on 16 September. Four teams comprising Gujarat Giants, Manipal Tigers, India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings will feature in the event. Many global cricket stars will participate in the league along with former Indian cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan. Preceding the main league, a charity match will be played between India Maharajas and World Giants to commemorate the 75 years of India's independence at the home of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Legends League Cricket 2022: Here's A Quick Recap of Last Edition of T20 Tournament Featuring Retired Cricketers

Legends League cricket 2022 will last for 20 days from 16 September to 5 October. The league stage of the tournament will be played in a double round-robin format; that is, each team will play the other three teams twice in the stage matches to amass as many points on the table. As the league stage matches end, the top two teams from the points table will then play the first qualifier match. The winner of the first qualifier will progress directly into the final. For the second finalist spot, the loser of the first qualifier will brawl against the third-placed team from the league stage on the points table. And that's how the second finalist of the Legends League cricket will be confirmed.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table

Team Matches Won Lost NR Points NRR India Capitals 0 0 0 0 0 - Manipal Tigers 0 0 0 0 0 - Bhilwara Kings 0 0 0 0 0 - Gujarat Giants 0 0 0 0 0 -

The first league stage match will be played between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants on 17 September at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Former Indian openers, Gautam Gambhir and Virender Sehwag will be leading the two teams respectively. The final of the Legends League cricket will be played on 5 October and the venue for the same is yet to be announced.

