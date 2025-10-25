Mumbai, October 25: Pakistan’s leading cricketers have been cleared to participate in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) following initial uncertainties regarding the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) stance on providing No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for overseas leagues. The development follows a notice from the PCB’s chief operating officer, Sumair Ahmad Syed, in late September, which halted players from joining foreign T20 leagues. However, Cricket Australia (CA) confirmed that the matter has now been resolved, and all Pakistani players with BBL contracts will participate as planned. Mitchell Starc Returns To Big Bash League After 11-Year Hiatus; Star Pacer Commits To Sydney Sixes For BBL 2025-26 (Watch Video).

“That came through last week,” ESPNCricinfo quoted CA chief executive Todd Greenberg as saying. “So they’ll all be playing, they’ve all been cleared to play, which we’re really excited about because we’ve got some great Pakistan players in the BBL, so looking forward to seeing them here this summer.”

Among the notable Pakistani players confirmed for the season are Babar Azam (Sydney Sixers), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Brisbane Heat), Hasan Ali (Adelaide Strikers), Mohammad Rizwan (Melbourne Renegades), Haris Rauf (Melbourne Stars), and Shadab Khan (Sydney Thunder).

The tournament begins on December 14 and runs until January 25, with fans especially looking forward to the head-to-head clashes between Babar and Shaheen on January 5 and January 18. The BBL will also feature Ravichandran Ashwin, who will play the entire season for Sydney Thunder—a significant signing that has sparked discussions about the future involvement of Indian players in overseas leagues. Women’s Big Bash League 2025–26: Tayla Vlaeminck To Miss Upcoming WBBL Season Due to Shoulder Injury Recovery.

“Short, medium term I think it is realistic over time,” Greenberg said, when asked if more Indian players could follow Ashwin’s lead. “We’re going to keep the dialogue open. I think that Ravichandran Ashwin coming is a really important moment for the BBL and it will highlight the strength of bringing Indian players into the league. What that manifests over time is to be seen. Some of that will depend on whether we take private capital into the BBL which is an open conversation for us at the moment.”

CA is actively exploring private investment in the BBL, with Greenberg and CA chair Mike Baird optimistic about progress by year’s end. “We should have aspirations to make sure the very best players, both here in Australia and globally, can play in the BBL,” Greenberg added.

“That costs money because players have leverage and opportunity to play all over the world… We’re a small domestic market here, but we’re competing globally and to do that we’ve got to be the best version of ourselves.”

Greenberg also acknowledged growing concerns over player retention, especially following reports that Pat Cummins and Travis Head had rejected A£10 million offers from IPL-affiliated franchises. BBL 2025-26 All Squads: Full Players List of All Big Bash League Franchises Ahead of Season 15.

“I think it’s a realistic concern for everybody that players have leverage and choice to ply their trade all over the place,” he said. “But I’d say this though, every player I talk to, priority A is to play for their country… so that’s a really important marker. But, and there’s a big but here, the next generation is really what I’m focused on. It’s not this current crop that I’m as concerned about as the next generation of players.”

Greenberg’s comments came as CA unveiled its new community-level Smash Series, a six-a-side format designed to be completed within 60 minutes, featuring paired batting and softer balls — a move aimed at introducing the sport to new audiences while maintaining its growing global appeal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2025 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).