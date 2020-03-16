Big Blow to Lahore Qalandars As Chris Lynn Withdraws from PSL 2020 Amid Coronavirus Threat

Chris Lynn celebrates after scoring century (Photo Credits: @Saj_PakPassion/Twitter)

Pakistan Super League 2020 (PSL 2020) franchise Lahore Qalandars have suffered a big blow ahead of their semi-final clash against Karachi Kings. Batsman Chris Lynn has decided to leave Pakistan amid coronavirus threat. Lynn was instrumental in duding Lahore Qalandars to semi-finals as he scored an unbeaten 113 against Multan Sultans in a must-win match. Lynn became the first Lahore Qalandars batsman to score a century in PSL. Chris Lynn Scores Century As Lahore Qalandars Beat Multan Sultans to Qualify for PSL 2020 Semi-Final.

Lynn took to Instagram and announced about his decision on Monday morning. “Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I’ve chosen to head home, I’ve always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases. I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast,’’ Lynn posted on Instagram. Aaron Finch, David Warner Question Australian Govt’s COVID-19 Measures.

Here’s Chris Lynn’s Post

Interestingly, Lynn had earlier said that he was happy to stay in Pakistan than spend two weeks in isolation. “I generally just like winning and if I go home I have to sit in isolation for two weeks so I would rather be playing here and hitting sixes. I would have missed out on it if I had gone home. The situation is different in England as compared to Australia but I’m really proud of the Qalandars’ overseas playing group because they stuck together,’’ said Lynn.