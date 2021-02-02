While the Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors clash in Abu Dhabi T10 League, 2021 witnessed some great action between the ball and bat, Rohan Mustafa’s major gaffe near the boundary ropes stole the limelight. The UAE international was fielding near the boundary rope when Warriors opener Waseem Muhammad hit the ball towards him. Although the ball wasn’t far away from Mustafa and should have been stopped smoothly, the 32-year-old couldn’t do much as he was changing his jersey. While he tried to run towards the ball, he only had half the shirt on and ended up conceding a boundary. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Schedule, Live Streaming Online, TV Telecast, Teams, Groups and Everything You Need to Know About the T10 Tournament.

This indeed was one of the most bizarre instances on the cricket field as players of both teams were left in splits. However, the blooper proved to be costly for Team Abu Dhabi as Northern Warriors won the game in the very last ball of the match. Interestingly, Mustafa again miss-fielded in the final ball, allowing Rovman Powell to take two runs and take Northern Warriors to an eight-wicket triumph. However, no fielding error can come even closer to the UAE cricketer’s shirtless gaffe. Have a look!

Watch Video:

Earlier in the match, Team Abu Dhabi posted 123-3 while batting first thanks to a quick-fire fifty from Joe Clarke and valuable contributions from Ben Duckett and skipper Luke Wright. In reply, Warriors got off to a stellar start with Waseem Muhammad going berserk from the outset. His 34-ball 76 and some fielding errors for Rohan Mustafa helped Northern Warriors win the match by eight wickets.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2021 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).