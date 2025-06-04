IPL 2025 Awards Full List: IPL 2025 (Indian Premier League) came to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the title, beating Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3. It has been a stellar season for Rajat Patidar and co and after more than two months of intense action and high drama, RCB have emerged as the champions, attaining the crown for the very first time after it had eluded them for 18 long years. Virat Kohli, one of the modern-day greats, was overwhelmed with emotion as he clinched his first-ever IPL title and shared the special moments with his wife Anushka Sharma, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and RCB teammates. In this article, we shall take a look at the list of award winners in IPL 2025. IPL Winners List: Season-by-Season Champions, Most Title Wins in Indian Premier League After 2025 Edition.

Gujarat Titans swept both the awards for the highest run-scorer as well as the highest wicket-taker, with Sai Sudharsan and Prasidh Krishna winning the Orange and Purple Caps, respectively. Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old youngster Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named winner of the Super Striker of IPL 2025 after a memorable time with the bat this season. Chennai Super Kings, despite finishing right at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points, were right at the top of the standings for the Fair Play award. 'This is the Team That I Am Gonna Play For..' Virat Kohli Reflects On His Journey With RCB After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win First Indian Premier League Title Beating PBKS in IPL 2025 Final (Watch Video).

List of IPL 2025 Award Winners

IPL 2025 Orange Cap Winner: Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2025 Purple Cap Winner: Prasidh Krishna

IPL 2025 Most Valuable Player Award Winner: Suryakumar Yadav

IPL 2025 Emerging Player of the Season Award Winner: Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2025 Catch of the Season: Kamindu Mendis' Catch vs CSK

IPL 2025 Super Striker of the Season: Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IPL 2025 Most Fours: Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2025 Super Sixes Award Winner: Nicholas Pooran

IPL 2025 Green Dot Balls Winner: Mohammed Siraj

IPL 2025 Most Fantasy Points: Sai Sudharsan

IPL 2025 Fair Play Award: Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2025 Pitch and Ground Award: DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association)

With this win, Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the eighth team in the IPL to win the title and joins the list featuring Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) among other sides. Punjab Kings, on the other hand, will have to wait further to end their wait for a maiden IPL trophy.

