In a one-sided contest, Saint Lucia Kings (SLK) managed to outplay the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025 by seven wickets, and have become the second team to qualify for CPL playoffs this season. Tim Seifert with the bat and Tabraiz Shamsi with the ball were the two standout performers for Saint Lucia Kings in their easy win, which also ended Trinbago Knight Riders' five-match winning streak, who were the first team to reach the playoffs in CPL 2025. Tabraiz Shamsi Brings Out Iconic 'Shoe Phone' Celebration As Spinner Cleans Up Andre Russell During Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Asked to bat first, TKR could not get their batting going, as Khary Pierre removed the experienced Colin Munro and Darren Bravo early, leaving Nicholas Pooran to do all the patchwork.

Shamsi first removed Akeal Hosein for a first-ball duck, and then claimed wickets of their most dangerous all-rounders, Andre Russell and Kieron Pollard for 14 and 12, respectively, to down TKR's innings completely.

In between the 'Shamsi Show', captain Pooran, who scored a valuable 30, before falling to Roston Chase. Nathan Edwards did show resistance in the middle, scoring 17 off 24, but was dismissed by Alzarri Joseph. Delano Potgieter did the cleanup work, claiming two wickets in the end to bundle the Riders for 109. Kieron Pollard Slams Eight Sixes During 65-Run Whirlwind Knock During Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots CPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

In reply, Tim Seifert led from the front, despite Saint Lucia Kings losing an early wicket. Seifert, along with Ackeem Auguste 46 runs for the second wicket before the New Zealand wicket-keeper fell for a 19-ball 36 to Sunil Narine.

Narine did provide some artificial hope for TKR, claiming quick wickets of Seifert and Auguste, but the score felt very less to defend. Chase (27*) and Tim David (17*)ensured the Saint Lucia Kings went past their target without any more hiccups.

