One of the most destructive batsmen to have graced the game of cricket, Brendon McCullum turns 39 on Sunday (September 27), and wishes are pouring in for him from all around the world. The former New Zealand captain was nothing less than a nightmare for the bowlers, and his record is just staggering. It was McCullum only who took New Zealand to great heights in international cricket. Under his leadership, the Black Caps advanced to their first World Cup final in 2015 where they eventually lost to Trans-Tasman rivals Australia. As of now, the Kiwi star is serving as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). IPL's Opening Night Changed My Life Forever, Says Brendon McCullum.

IPL has emerged as a carnival for cricket fans all around the world. However, it was McCullum who set to the tournament on fire with mayhem in the first-ever game of the T20 extravaganza. Playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, the dashing opener scored 158 runs off just 73 deliveries against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Kiwi swashbuckler didn’t look back after that and played one stupendous knock after another. Apart from KKR, McCullum has also represented Kochi Tuskers Kerela (now defunct), Gujarat Lions (now defunct), Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, let’s look at some lesser-known facts about Brendon McCullum as he turns a year older. 5 Dazzling Innings by Brendon McCullum That Left the Opposition Awestruck.

Brendon McCullum Records And Lesser-Known Facts:

McCullum’s father Stuart McCullum has represented Otago in List-A and First-Class cricket while his elder brother Nathan has played alongside him for the national team. Before switching to cricket, McCullum wanted to play Rugby for his national team. McCullum represented New Zealand U-19 side in the Under-19 World Cup in 2000 along with brother Nathan McCullum and James Franklin. The former Kiwi skipper holds the record of scoring the fastest fifty in World Cup history. He reached his half-century off just 18 balls against England in 2015. He is the only New Zealand batsman to date to score a triple-century in Test cricket. Mccullum’s 158 against RCB is still the second-highest individual score in IPL history. Chris Gayle’s 173 is the current highest score in the gala tournament. In 2012, McCullum became the first batsman to score two centuries in T20 Internationals. The former New Zealand captain holds the record of scoring the fastest century (54 balls) in Test cricket. With 107 maximums, McCullum has smashed most sixes in Test cricket. Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed is McCullum’s only wicket in international cricket.

McCullum announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in August 2019, giving a breather to bowlers all around the world. After hanging up his boots, the New Zealand legend became a coach and has done a reasonable job so far. Under his guidance, Trinbago Knight Riders lifted the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, and now, McCullum is aiming to guide KKR to glory.

