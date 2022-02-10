Rohit Sharma is donning the skipper's hat and obviously has his own pressure to deal with. Now, during the second ODI between India and West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Sharma was held reprimanding Yuzvendra Chahal and was heard saying, "Kya hua tereko. Bhaag kyu nahi raha hai theek se. Chal udhar bhaag." The stump mic did the job and caught the moment on the cameras. The video is now being circulated on social media. India won the second ODI by 44 runs. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights: Rohit Sharma Wins First Series As Full-Time Captain.

Talking about the game, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl. The home team lost three wickets quite early in the game. KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav did a fine job with the bat as they made 49 and 64 runs respectively. Titbits from others helped India reach a total of 237 runs. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna scalped four wickets and Shardul Thakur grabbed a couple of them. Sharmah Brooks was the highest contributor with the bat as he scored 44 runs. The team got bundled out on the score of 44 runs. For now, let's have a look at the video where Sharma reprimanded Yuzi.

Video:

The third ODI will be held on February 11, 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium and the visiting team will be surely looking to make a comeback into the match. Meanwhile, the home team will be looking to clean sweep the series.

