India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the 2nd ODI of the three-game series to win the series 2-0 with one game to go. It was the hosts' bowlers who once again were sensational in the game as they managed to defend a sub-par total, leading Rohit Sharma to a first series win as the new permanent captain of the Indian cricket team. Meanwhile, here are some stats from IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022. India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Live Update: IND Beat WI By 44 Runs To Win Series.

After asking India to bat first, West Indies struck early reducing the hosts to 42/3 but a brilliant partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul, with the former scoring a sensational half-century got India back on track and guided them to a competitive score. During the chase, the visitors made a brilliant start but sensational bowling especially from Prasidh Krishna put the pressure back on the Windies, who were unable to get over the line. Rishabh Pant Promoted as Opener in India vs West Indies 2nd ODI 2022 at Ahmedabad.

IND vs WI 2nd ODI 2022 Stat Highlights

# This is India's 11th consecutive bilateral series win over West Indies

# India haven't lost a bilateral series to West Indies since 2007

# Rohit Sharma Wins Maiden Series As India's full-time ODI captain

# Rishabh Pant opened the batting for India for the first time in ODIs

# Virat Kohli played his 100th ODI for India

# Suryakumar Yadav scored his 2nd One-Day International Fifty

# Shamarh Brooks became Deepak Hooda's Maiden ODI wicket

With the series already sealed, both teams will have different objectives heading into the final match. India will be hoping for a whitewash while West Indies will aim to avoid it and register their first win in the series.

