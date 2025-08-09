CDK vs ODW Dream11 Prediction, 14th T20 DPL 2025: Maintaining an all-win run, the Central Delhi Kings are now set to lock horns with the fifth-placed Outer Delhi Warriors in the 14th match of the Delhi Premier League 2025. The CDK vs ODW DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played at the famous Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Ahead of the crucial encounter, CDK are placed at the top slot of the table. DPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Purani Dilli 6 Move to Fourth Spot, Central Delhi Kings Dominate Chart.

The Central Delhi Kings vs Outer Delhi Warriors DPL 2025 match is organized to be held on Saturday, August 9, starting at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). So far, CDK have played in three matches, winning all three, and having the highest NRR of +4.221. ODW have blown hot and cold this season. They had only one win and three losses in their four games this season. Star batter Priyansh Arya has played fine for ODW, scoring 161 runs so far. Yash Dhull has been even better, smacking 185 runs in 3 games. Delhi Premier League 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About DPL Season Two.

CDK vs ODW DPL 2025 14th T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Siddharth Joon (CDK)

Batters: Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sanat Snagwan (ODW), Yash Dhull (CDK)

All-Rounders: Shivam Sharma (ODW), Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Harsh Tyagi (ODW)

Bowlers: Money Grewal (CDK), Gavnish Khurana (CDK), Tejas Baroka (CDK), Simarjeet Singh (CDK)

CDK vs ODW DPL 2025 14th T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Yash Dhull (C), Priyansh Arya (VC)

CDK vs ODW DPL 2025 14th T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Siddharth Joon (CDK), Priyansh Arya (ODW), Sanat Snagwan (ODW), Yash Dhull (CDK), Shivam Sharma (ODW), Siddhant Sharma (ODW), Harsh Tyagi (ODW), Money Grewal (CDK), Gavnish Khurana (CDK), Tejas Baroka (CDK), Simarjeet Singh (CDK)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match CDK vs ODW DPL 2025?

Central Delhi Kings are expected to maintain their all-win run in the CDK vs ODW DPL 2025 match. They have been better in the ongoing second season of the Delhi Premier League, in every aspect, than any other team. Outer Delhi Warriors might struggle for inconsistency.

