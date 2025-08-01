After a successful inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the organisers are set to host the second edition in 2025. The DPL 2025 will commence with a grand opening ceremony, followed by the first men's match in August. The grand finale of the DPL 2025 will be played on August 31. It is to be noted that a reserve day has been kept for the men's final, which has been set for September 1, in case of weather or any unforeseen circumstances. DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 To Kick Off Delhi Premier League Season 2 Campaign Against West Delhi Lions on August 4.

The DPL 2025 tournament will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams. In the men's edition, these eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Group A features Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. Group B sees West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.

The men's DPL 2025 will consist of a total of 40 matches, with eight teams competing for the prestigious title. Each side will play a double round-robin (2 matches—home and away) with three teams from their respective group and a single round-robin (1 match) with four teams from the other group, making a total of 10 games.

The top four sides will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner reaching the final. Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-placed teams will face each other in the Eliminator, where the loser is eliminated. The winner of the Eliminator will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of the qualifier will book the remaining one spot in the grand finale, setting up an ultimate showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1.

Meanwhile, the women's competition will run from August 17 to August 24. Four teams will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format. The top two sides from the league stage will qualify for the finals. Meanwhile, fans can get the complete details about the Delhi Premier League 2025 edition here.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Full Schedule

Date Match No. Time Men’s/Women’s Team A Team B 02-Aug-25 1 8:00 PM Men’s South Delhi Superstarz East Delhi Riders 03-Aug-25 2 2:00 PM Men’s North Delhi Strikers Central Delhi Kings 03-Aug-25 3 7:00 PM Men’s Outer Delhi Warriors New Delhi Tigers 04-Aug-25 4 2:00 PM Men’s East Delhi Riders West Delhi Lions 04-Aug-25 5 7:00 PM Men’s Central Delhi Kings New Delhi Tigers 05-Aug-25 6 2:00 PM Men’s Outer Delhi Warriors Purani Dilli 6 05-Aug-25 7 7:00 PM Men’s West Delhi Lions South Delhi Superstarz 06-Aug-25 8 2:00 PM Men’s New Delhi Tigers Purani Dilli 6 06-Aug-25 9 7:00 PM Men’s North Delhi Strikers Outer Delhi Warriors 07-Aug-25 10 2:00 PM Men’s Purani Dilli 6 West Delhi Lions 07-Aug-25 11 7:00 PM Men’s Central Delhi Kings South Delhi Superstarz 08-Aug-25 12 2:00 PM Men’s East Delhi Riders Outer Delhi Warriors 08-Aug-25 13 7:00 PM Men’s New Delhi Tigers Purani Dilli 6 09-Aug-25 14 2:00 PM Men’s Central Delhi Kings Outer Delhi Warriors 09-Aug-25 15 7:00 PM Men’s East Delhi Riders South Delhi Superstarz 10-Aug-25 16 2:00 PM Men’s Purani Dilli 6 North Delhi Strikers 10-Aug-25 17 7:00 PM Men’s West Delhi Lions East Delhi Riders 11-Aug-25 18 2:00 PM Men’s South Delhi Superstarz New Delhi Tigers 11-Aug-25 19 7:00 PM Men’s North Delhi Strikers West Delhi Lions 12-Aug-25 Break Break Break Break Break 13-Aug-25 20 2:00 PM Men’s Outer Delhi Warriors Central Delhi Kings 13-Aug-25 21 7:00 PM Men’s Purani Dilli 6 East Delhi Riders 14-Aug-25 BREAK BREAK BREAK BREAK BREAK 15-Aug-25 22 7:00 PM Men’s Outer Delhi Warriors South Delhi Superstarz 16-Aug-25 23 2:00 PM Men’s West Delhi Lions New Delhi Tigers 16-Aug-25 24 7:00 PM Men’s Central Delhi Kings North Delhi Strikers 17-Aug-25 1 2:00 PM Women’s South Delhi Superstarz W North Delhi Strikers W 17-Aug-25 25 7:00 PM Men’s South Delhi Superstarz Purani Dilli 6 18-Aug-25 2 2:00 PM Women’s East Delhi Riders W Central Delhi Kings W 18-Aug-25 26 7:00 PM Men’s New Delhi Tigers North Delhi Strikers 19-Aug-25 3 2:00 PM Women’s South Delhi Superstarz W East Delhi Riders W 19-Aug-25 27 7:00 PM Men’s East Delhi Riders Purani Dilli 6 20-Aug-25 4 2:00 PM Women’s North Delhi Strikers W Central Delhi Kings W 20-Aug-25 28 7:00 PM Men’s Outer Delhi Warriors North Delhi Strikers 21-Aug-25 5 2:00 PM Women’s Central Delhi Kings W South Delhi Superstarz W 21-Aug-25 29 7:00 PM Men’s Central Delhi Kings West Delhi Lions 22-Aug-25 6 2:00 PM Women’s North Delhi Strikers W East Delhi Riders W 22-Aug-25 30 7:00 PM Men’s New Delhi Tigers Outer Delhi Warriors 23-Aug-25 31 2:00 PM Men’s North Delhi Strikers East Delhi Riders 23-Aug-25 32 7:00 PM Men’s West Delhi Lions Purani Dilli 6 24-Aug-25 33 2:00 PM Men’s New Delhi Tigers Central Delhi Kings 24-Aug-25 7 7:00 PM Women’s (FINALS) Q1 Q2 25-Aug-25 34 2:00 PM Men’s South Delhi Superstarz West Delhi Lions 25-Aug-25 35 7:00 PM Men’s Purani Dilli 6 Central Delhi Kings 26-Aug-25 36 2:00 PM Men’s South Delhi Superstarz North Delhi Strikers 26-Aug-25 37 7:00 PM Men’s West Delhi Lions Outer Delhi Warriors 27-Aug-25 38 2:00 PM Men’s Purani Dilli 6 South Delhi Superstarz 27-Aug-25 39 7:00 PM Men’s East Delhi Riders Central Delhi Kings 28-Aug-25 40 7:00 PM Men’s North Delhi Strikers New Delhi Tigers 29-Aug-25 41 2:00 PM Men’s (Q1) R1 R2 29-Aug-25 42 7:00 PM Men’s (Eliminator) R3 R4 30-Aug-25 43 7:00 PM Men’s (Q2) Loser of Q1 Winner of Eliminator 31-Aug-25 44 7:00 PM Men’s Final Winner of Q1 Winner of Q2 01-Sep-25 7:00 PM Reserve Day Final (if needed)

Delhi Premier League 2025 Venue

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League will be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 Unveil New Jersey, Strengthen Squad in Delhi Premier League Season Two Auctions.

Dehi Premier League 2025 Squads

Central Delhi Kings: Aditya Bhandari, Simarjeet Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Siddharth Joon, Javir Sehrawat, Arun Pundir, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Rishi Sharma

East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Salil Malhotra, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kunal Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Mrinal Gulati, Yuvraaj Rathi, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla

New Delhi Tigers: Prince Yadav, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Piyansh Chhikara, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Varun Vanjani, Ruveer Kheterpal, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aryan Dalal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary

North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Gagan Vats, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Paranav Rajvanshi, Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal, Samyak Jain

Outer Delhi Warriors: Priyansh Arya, Varun Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Dev Kashyap, Vivaan Jundal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh

South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Digvesh Rathi, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Sumit Kumar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal

West Delhi Lions: Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Ayush Doseja, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Krish Yadav, Anirudh Chowdhary, Vedant Sehwag, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Bhangwan Singh, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva

Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Samrth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Yug Gupta, Agrim Sharma, Udhav Mohan, Prince Mishra, Aryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parahar, Manjeet, Ekansh Dobai, Rushal Saini, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneeh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Pranav Pant, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming

Yes, the second edition of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will live stream on Fancode. Fans can watch the DPL 2025 matches on the Fancode app and website.

Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Telecast

The Delhi Premier League is yet to announce the live telecast of the 2025 edition. However, it is expected that Star Sports Network might live telecast the DPL 2025 matches for the fans.

