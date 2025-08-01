After a successful inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL), the organisers are set to host the second edition in 2025. The DPL 2025 will commence with a grand opening ceremony, followed by the first men's match in August. The grand finale of the DPL 2025 will be played on August 31. It is to be noted that a reserve day has been kept for the men's final, which has been set for September 1, in case of weather or any unforeseen circumstances. DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 To Kick Off Delhi Premier League Season 2 Campaign Against West Delhi Lions on August 4.
The DPL 2025 tournament will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams. In the men's edition, these eight teams are divided into two groups of four. Group A features Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. Group B sees West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.
The men's DPL 2025 will consist of a total of 40 matches, with eight teams competing for the prestigious title. Each side will play a double round-robin (2 matches—home and away) with three teams from their respective group and a single round-robin (1 match) with four teams from the other group, making a total of 10 games.
The top four sides will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner reaching the final. Meanwhile, the third- and fourth-placed teams will face each other in the Eliminator, where the loser is eliminated. The winner of the Eliminator will then face the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2. The winner of the qualifier will book the remaining one spot in the grand finale, setting up an ultimate showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1.
Meanwhile, the women's competition will run from August 17 to August 24. Four teams will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format. The top two sides from the league stage will qualify for the finals. Meanwhile, fans can get the complete details about the Delhi Premier League 2025 edition here.
Delhi Premier League 2025 Full Schedule
|Date
|Match No.
|Time
|Men’s/Women’s
|Team A
|Team B
|02-Aug-25
|1
|8:00 PM
|Men’s
|South Delhi Superstarz
|East Delhi Riders
|03-Aug-25
|2
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|North Delhi Strikers
|Central Delhi Kings
|03-Aug-25
|3
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|New Delhi Tigers
|04-Aug-25
|4
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|East Delhi Riders
|West Delhi Lions
|04-Aug-25
|5
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Central Delhi Kings
|New Delhi Tigers
|05-Aug-25
|6
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|Purani Dilli 6
|05-Aug-25
|7
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|West Delhi Lions
|South Delhi Superstarz
|06-Aug-25
|8
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|New Delhi Tigers
|Purani Dilli 6
|06-Aug-25
|9
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|North Delhi Strikers
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|07-Aug-25
|10
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|Purani Dilli 6
|West Delhi Lions
|07-Aug-25
|11
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Central Delhi Kings
|South Delhi Superstarz
|08-Aug-25
|12
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|East Delhi Riders
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|08-Aug-25
|13
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|New Delhi Tigers
|Purani Dilli 6
|09-Aug-25
|14
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|Central Delhi Kings
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|09-Aug-25
|15
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|East Delhi Riders
|South Delhi Superstarz
|10-Aug-25
|16
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|Purani Dilli 6
|North Delhi Strikers
|10-Aug-25
|17
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|West Delhi Lions
|East Delhi Riders
|11-Aug-25
|18
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|South Delhi Superstarz
|New Delhi Tigers
|11-Aug-25
|19
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|North Delhi Strikers
|West Delhi Lions
|12-Aug-25
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|Break
|13-Aug-25
|20
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|Central Delhi Kings
|13-Aug-25
|21
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Purani Dilli 6
|East Delhi Riders
|14-Aug-25
|BREAK
|BREAK
|BREAK
|BREAK
|BREAK
|15-Aug-25
|22
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|South Delhi Superstarz
|16-Aug-25
|23
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|West Delhi Lions
|New Delhi Tigers
|16-Aug-25
|24
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Central Delhi Kings
|North Delhi Strikers
|17-Aug-25
|1
|2:00 PM
|Women’s
|South Delhi Superstarz W
|North Delhi Strikers W
|17-Aug-25
|25
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|South Delhi Superstarz
|Purani Dilli 6
|18-Aug-25
|2
|2:00 PM
|Women’s
|East Delhi Riders W
|Central Delhi Kings W
|18-Aug-25
|26
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|New Delhi Tigers
|North Delhi Strikers
|19-Aug-25
|3
|2:00 PM
|Women’s
|South Delhi Superstarz W
|East Delhi Riders W
|19-Aug-25
|27
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|East Delhi Riders
|Purani Dilli 6
|20-Aug-25
|4
|2:00 PM
|Women’s
|North Delhi Strikers W
|Central Delhi Kings W
|20-Aug-25
|28
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|North Delhi Strikers
|21-Aug-25
|5
|2:00 PM
|Women’s
|Central Delhi Kings W
|South Delhi Superstarz W
|21-Aug-25
|29
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Central Delhi Kings
|West Delhi Lions
|22-Aug-25
|6
|2:00 PM
|Women’s
|North Delhi Strikers W
|East Delhi Riders W
|22-Aug-25
|30
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|New Delhi Tigers
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|23-Aug-25
|31
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|North Delhi Strikers
|East Delhi Riders
|23-Aug-25
|32
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|West Delhi Lions
|Purani Dilli 6
|24-Aug-25
|33
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|New Delhi Tigers
|Central Delhi Kings
|24-Aug-25
|7
|7:00 PM
|Women’s (FINALS)
|Q1
|Q2
|25-Aug-25
|34
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|South Delhi Superstarz
|West Delhi Lions
|25-Aug-25
|35
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|Purani Dilli 6
|Central Delhi Kings
|26-Aug-25
|36
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|South Delhi Superstarz
|North Delhi Strikers
|26-Aug-25
|37
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|West Delhi Lions
|Outer Delhi Warriors
|27-Aug-25
|38
|2:00 PM
|Men’s
|Purani Dilli 6
|South Delhi Superstarz
|27-Aug-25
|39
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|East Delhi Riders
|Central Delhi Kings
|28-Aug-25
|40
|7:00 PM
|Men’s
|North Delhi Strikers
|New Delhi Tigers
|29-Aug-25
|41
|2:00 PM
|Men’s (Q1)
|R1
|R2
|29-Aug-25
|42
|7:00 PM
|Men’s (Eliminator)
|R3
|R4
|30-Aug-25
|43
|7:00 PM
|Men’s (Q2)
|Loser of Q1
|Winner of Eliminator
|31-Aug-25
|44
|7:00 PM
|Men’s Final
|Winner of Q1
|Winner of Q2
|01-Sep-25
|7:00 PM
|Reserve Day
|Final (if needed)
Delhi Premier League 2025 Venue
The second edition of the Delhi Premier League will be hosted at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DPL 2025: Purani Dilli 6 Unveil New Jersey, Strengthen Squad in Delhi Premier League Season Two Auctions.
Dehi Premier League 2025 Squads
Central Delhi Kings: Aditya Bhandari, Simarjeet Singh, Jonty Sidhu, Yash Dhull, Pranshu Vijayran, Money Grewal, Gavinsh Khurana, Aryan Rana, Aarnav Koul, Vivek Kumar Tiwary, Aaryavir Sehwag, Siddharth Joon, Javir Sehrawat, Arun Pundir, Sampooran Tripathi, Sumit Chhikara, Nikhil Malik, Harshit Sethi, Yamit Sehrawat, Tejas Baroka, Rishi Sharma
East Delhi Riders: Anuj Rawat, Navdeep Saini, Akhil Chaudhary, Mayank Rawat, Arpit Rana, Salil Malhotra, Rounak Waghela, Vansh Jetly, Yashwardhan Oberai, Sujal Singh, Hardik Sharma, Kavya Gupta, Rohan Rathi, Ashish Meena, Ajay Ahlawat, Kunal Sharma, Rohit Yadav, Mrinal Gulati, Yuvraaj Rathi, Shivam Kumar Tripathi, Vaibhav Baisla
New Delhi Tigers: Prince Yadav, Himmat Singh, Hiten Dalal, Deepak Punia, Dhruv Kaushik, Vaibhav Rawal, Piyansh Chhikara, Keshav Dalal, Aatrey Tripathi, Aayush Kumar, Rahul Dagar, Varun Vanjani, Ruveer Kheterpal, Nitesh Sharma, Pratap Basista, Ajay Rana, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aryan Dalal, Shivam Gupta, Pradyuman Sanan, Rahul Chaudhary
North Delhi Strikers: Harshit Rana, Gagan Vats, Kuldip Yadav, Sarthak Ranjan, Vaibhav Kandpal, Paranav Rajvanshi, Arnav Bugga, Yash Bhatia, Yash Dabas, Yajas Sharma, Deepanshu Gulia, Deepak Khatri, Vikas Dixit, Siddhartha Solanki, Noor Ilahi, Arjun Rapria, Dhyan Nakra, Prabhjot Singh, Siddhant Bansal, Aryan Sejwal, Samyak Jain
Outer Delhi Warriors: Priyansh Arya, Varun Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Shivam Sharma, Sanat Sangwan, Harsh Tyagi, Siddhant Sharma, Shaurya Malik, Keshav Dabas, Aman Choudhary, Karan Garg, Atulya Pandey, Mohit Panwar, Shreshth Yadav, Aarav Gautam, Kamal Bhairwa, Aadi Agarwal, Dev Kashyap, Vivaan Jundal, Jitesh Singh, Ashwin Hooda, Anshuman Hooda, Aryan Dhupar, Anant S Sareen, Dhruv Singh
South Delhi Superstarz: Ayush Badoni, Tejasvi, Kunwar Bidhuri, Sumit Mathur, Himanshu Chauhan, Anmol Sharma, Saksham Gahlot, Digvesh Rathi, Aman Bharti, Yatish Singh, Divansh Rawat, Sarthak Ray, Prikshit Sehrawat, Aryaveer Kohli, Gulzar Sandhu, Adviteya Sinha, Rohan Rana, Sagar Tanwar, Sumit Kumar, Manish Sehrawat, Ankur Kaushik, Vision Panchal, Abhishek Khandelwal
West Delhi Lions: Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Hritik Shokeen, Ayush Doseja, Mayank Gusain, Shivank Vashisth, Ankit Rajesh Kumar, Laxman, Shubham Dubey, Manan Bhardwaj, Shantanu Yadav, Tishant Dabla, Vishal Abhua, Vikas Rana, Krish Yadav, Anirudh Chowdhary, Vedant Sehwag, Akshay Kapoor, Ravneet Tanwan, Naman Tiwari, Bhangwan Singh, Rishabh Rana, Kabir Sachdeva
Purani Dilli 6: Rishabh Pant, Vansh Bedi, Aayush Singh, Samrth Seth, Aarush Malhotra, Sarthak Pal, Vivek Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Yug Gupta, Agrim Sharma, Udhav Mohan, Prince Mishra, Aryan Kapoor, Pardeep Parahar, Manjeet, Ekansh Dobai, Rushal Saini, Aditya Malhotra, Rajneeh Dadar, Ashish Chaurasiya, Gaurav Saroha, Pranav Pant, Kush Nagpal, Dhruv Chauhan
Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Streaming
Yes, the second edition of the Delhi Premier League 2025 will live stream on Fancode. Fans can watch the DPL 2025 matches on the Fancode app and website.
Delhi Premier League 2025 Live Telecast
The Delhi Premier League is yet to announce the live telecast of the 2025 edition. However, it is expected that Star Sports Network might live telecast the DPL 2025 matches for the fans.
