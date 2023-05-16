A cheerleader was seen performing despite one of her hands in a sling, during the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Monday, May 15. The picture of the Sunrisers Hyderabad cheerleader with her right arm in a sling has gone viral. Some netizens raised the question whether it was 'dedication or obligation.' Others have criticised the BCCI and also the IPL for having her perform despite her hand being in a plaster.

Cheerleader Performs with Injured Hand

'Shameful'

One cheerleader arm is fractured but BCCI and IPL authorities want her to cheer for SRH. Such a shame. #GTvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Q55kAX6fpq — Rowan (@JustLikeGon) May 15, 2023

Ridiculous

A cheerleader is dancing with a plaster on her hand, this is ridiculous #GTvsSRH #IPL2023 @BCCI @BCCIWomen — Nihal Latif (@nihal_latif) May 15, 2023

'Not Funny'

It's not funny, she's being forced to dance with her broken hands — Abhinav Chauhan 🇮🇳🤞 (@Abhiiii321g) May 15, 2023

Wish Her Speedy Recovery

Respect and Sympathies! Wishing Her A Speedy Recovery 💐🙏 — Hi Hyderabad (@HiHyderabad) May 15, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually faced the defeat as Gujarat Titans won the game by 34 runs. With this win, Gujarat Titans became the first side to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. The defeat for Sunrisers Hyderabad meant that they are now out of final four race. Apart from SRH, Delhi Capitals are out of IPL 2023 playoffs race as well.

Three spots remain now for IPL 2023 playoffs with seven teams in contention. Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are likely to fill those spots. However, given the tough completion this year, any surprise cannot be ruled out.

