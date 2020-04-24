Chennai Super Kings Celebrates Sachin Tendulkar’s Birthday with Special Tweets, Says ‘Packed Chepauk in #Yellove Would Have Loved to Echo Sachin’

Sachin Tendulkar IPL 100 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday today and the netizens have gone berserk wishing the Master Blaster as he turns 47. Now, Chennai Super Kings also took to social media to wish the Master Blaster with a series of tweets where they recalled his innings in Sharjah and also said that the jam-packed stadium at Chepauk would have loved to sing Happy Birthday for the Master Blaster. The Yellow Army also posted a picture of the Master Blaster on their social media account to wish him in the next tweet. Sachin Tendulkar Takes Blessings From Mother on His 47th Birthday, Gets Photo of Ganpati Bappa As Gift (View Post).

“When this man entered the field, you could always say, "Poda, andha Aandavaney namma pakkam irukkaan!" There never was and there never will be another phenomenon like Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar. #HappyBirthdaySachin #WhistlePodu Lion faceYellow heart,” read one of the tweets by Chennai Super Kings. You can read the entire thread below: Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday.

All for a man who instilled hope in a billion hearts one night at Sharjah and changed the face of Indian cricket once and for all. #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 24, 2020

Since the last few days, the fans on social media were quite excited about Sachin Tendulkar's birthday. Even before the clock stuck 12 last night, fans started trending #HappyBirthdaySachin on social media. Mumbai Indians changed their display picture to Sachin Tendulkar.