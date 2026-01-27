The rise of Ayush Mhatre from a prolific domestic opener to a mainstay in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) setup has been one of the most compelling stories in Indian cricket. Following a standout debut period, it has been confirmed that Mhatre will continue to represent the five-time champions in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. CSK Team in IPL 2026: Players Bought by Chennai Super Kings at Indian Premier League Auction, Check Full Squad
Mhatre, who joined CSK as an injury replacement for captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the 2025 season, made an immediate impact with his fearless batting. His performances earned him a spot on the franchise’s retention list ahead of the IPL 2026 auction held in Abu Dhabi. Retained at a price of INR 30 lakh, the 18-year-old is now viewed as a long-term investment for the Yellow Army.
The Transition to a Regular Starter
Mhatre’s is likely to become a permanent fixture in the CSK top order. During the 2025 season, Mhatre registered 240 runs in seven matches, striking at a remarkable 188.97. His season highlight was a blistering 94 off 48 balls against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Former RCB coach Sanjay Bangar recently suggested that CSK is likely to utilise Mhatre as their regular No. 3 batter in 2026. This tactical move would allow the franchise to build their innings around his aggressive yet technically sound approach, especially as they look to move past a difficult 2025 campaign.
Leading India at the ICC U19 World Cup 2026
While the IPL remains a major focus, Mhatre is currently occupied with national duties as the captain of the India U19 squad in the ongoing ICC U19 World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe.
After a relatively quiet start to the tournament, Mhatre silenced critics during India's final league-stage match against New Zealand. Chasing a DLS-adjusted target, the skipper smashed a 24-ball half-century, finishing with 53 runs in an innings that featured six sixes.
In the most recent Super Six fixture against Zimbabwe, Mhatre contributed 21 runs off 19 balls at the top of the order. His leadership has been central to India’s unbeaten run in the tournament, with the team recently posting a massive total of 352/8 against the hosts.
Record-Breaking Domestic Form
Mhatre’s selection for both the national U19 side and CSK is rooted in his historic domestic season for Mumbai. In late 2025, he became the youngest cricketer to score centuries in all three formats—First-Class, List A, and T20.
He broke Rohit Sharma's long-standing record by achieving this feat at 18 years and 135 days. His landmark T20 century came in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he hit an unbeaten 110 off 53 balls against Vidarbha.
Looking Ahead to IPL 2026
As the 2026 IPL season approaches, Mhatre finds himself in a squad that has undergone significant changes. Alongside Mhatre, CSK’s retained core includes Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), MS Dhoni, Shivam Dube and Sanju Samson (Acquired via trade).
With the U19 World Cup concluding in early February, Mhatre is expected to join the CSK pre-season camp with significant momentum. For a player who was once unsold in the initial auction, his journey to becoming a vital part of the Chennai Super Kings’ future is a testament to the "miracle" rise many in the Mumbai circuit have observed.
