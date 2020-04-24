Sachin Tendulkar Takes Blessings From Mother on His 47th Birthday, Gets Photo of Ganpati Bappa As Gift (View Post)

Sachin Tendulkar Receives Blessings From His Mother (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Arguably the best batsman to have ever stepped onto the cricket field, Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 on Friday (April 24, 2020). On the occasion of Master Blaster’s special day, fans went berserk on social media and broke the internet with greetings and wishes. However, Tendulkar will not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect for the frontline warriors who are fighting against COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the legendary cricketer was gifted a photo of ‘Ganpati Bappa’ from his mother and the 2011-World Cup winner absolutely ‘priceless.’ The former Indian batsman took to his official Instagram account and revealed that his special day was started with the blessings of his mother. Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Suresh Raina, Ravi Ashwin Lead Cricket Fraternity in Wishing Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday.

“Started my day by taking blessings from my Mother. Sharing a photo of Ganpati Bappa that she gifted me. Absolutely priceless,” wrote the former batting sensation while sharing a couple of pictures with him along with his mother. On many previous occasions, Tendulkar has heaped praises on his mother and revealed and he even credits her for his success in the gentleman’s game. Hence, taking the blessings of his mother was certainly the best way to begin Tendulkar’s special day. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: When Master Blaster Became the First Batsman to Score a Double Century in ODIs.

Meanwhile, ever since the clock ticked 12, fans started celebrating the birthday of the ‘God of Cricket’ as #HappyBirthdaySachinTendulkar being the top trend on Twitter. The star batsman has graced the game for 23 years and guided India to numerous victories. Well, it has been over six years since he played his last international match. However, there doesn’t seem any difference in his fandom.